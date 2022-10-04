Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming back up with slim and spotty storm chances
It was a cool morning across the Sunflower state. A few areas in western Kansas even dropped into the upper 30s! We saw some dense fog in southwest Kansas that will lift through this morning. Temperatures eventually make a run at the 70s this afternoon with light winds. We see...
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost overnight, warming up for the end of the weekend
Temperatures today were on the chilly side, with highs only reaching into the mid-60s for most. A blanket of thick cloud cover helped to keep us on the cool side today, but clouds will give way to clear skies overnight. Temperatures will still fall into the low 40s and upper...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend begins on a cool note, warmer air follows
We have a strong fall feel on the way for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s this morning and will not warm too terribly much into the afternoon. Most of us are expecting low to mid 60s. Winds remain light today which will be a welcomed change.
KSN.com
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm temps and isolated rain chances kick off the week
Temperatures today were closer to our seasonal average as we reached into the mid to upper 70s across the region. We fall again overnight with lows in the 40s for most of the state. This pattern of crisp mornings and warm afternoons will follow us into the next few days.
KSN.com
Five alleged smugglers added to border’s ‘most wanted’ list
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”. All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.
KSN.com
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
CALEXICO, Calif. (Border Report) — Esteban Ojeda was visiting his cousin and other relatives when their cellphones suddenly went off with a warning: A giant sandstorm was approaching and it would arrive in an hour. Ojeda didn’t believe it. “The sky was super clear and you go nothing...
