Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) shares post gains today. Is this the reason?
Black Rock Mining’s share price climbed up by more than 14% on ASX today (6 October 2022). Benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Materials index closed 0.494% higher on Thursday. Shares of Australian graphite explorer Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT) zoomed up on ASX during the afternoon trading session on Thursday. Black Rock’s share price closed trading at AU$0.195 per share after marking a gain of 14.705% on ASX.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Which ASX mining penny shares defied the market gloom today?
After consistently thriving for two days, the Australian market fell slightly lower today. The market was down by 10.70 points or 0.16%. The small ordinaries index has been falling south today, with a registered loss of 0.12%. Despite the slight gloom that has taken over the market today, some penny stocks from the basic materials industry are shining on the brighter side. In this segment, we explore such stocks, including- Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY), Coppermoly (ASX:COY), Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why are Appen (ASX:APX), Magellan (ASX:MFG), Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) shares crashing?
In Todays show we cover: Appen (ASX:APX), Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) and Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG). The S&P/ASX200 is lower today, dropping 17.70 points or 0.26 per cent, despite crossing above its 20-day moving average. Over the last five days, the index has gained 3.71 per cent, but is down 8.69 per cent for the last year to date. On the other hand, the real-time volatility index A-VIX is up today, gaining 0.04 points or 0.21 per cent. Over the last five days, the index has gained 0.54 per cent and 79.09 per cent year to date. Meanwhile, ASX All Ordinaries is trading lower today, dropping 22.50 points or 0.32 per cent, despite crossing above its 20-day moving average.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Why these ASX-listed technology stocks are gaining traction today?
After a day of successfully climbing upwards, the ASX was on the rise again for the second consecutive day of the week. The market was sharply up today with a gain of approximately 1.51%. The small ordinaries index, too, was up by 1.83%. Along with all the other indices, the technology index was shining bright with a sharp rise of 3.81%. In today’s segment, we explore : Nanoveu (ASX:NVU), 4DS Memory (ASX:4DS), and Harvest Technology Group (ASX:HTG).
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What is driving Allkem (ASX:AKE), Link (ASX:LNK), IGO (ASX:IGO) shares higher today?
In todays show we cover: Link Administration (ASX:LNK), George Mining (ASX:SGQ), Allkem (ASX:AKE). The S&P/ASX200 is up sharply today, gaining 114.10 points or 1.70% to 6,813.40. The top performing stocks in this index are BLOCK up by 8.54% and NOVONIX, up by 6.60%. Over the last five days, the index has gained 5.44%, but is down 8.48% for the last year to date. 10 of 11 sectors are higher along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information Technology is the best performing sector, gaining 2.66% and 3.96% for the past five days. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in October
You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations
Stock Indices are in the red to start today’s trading session. As of 10:04 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.6%, respectively. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its Initial Jobless Claims report, which came in worse than expected. In the past week, 219,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Expectations were for 203,000 individuals.
kalkinemedia.com
How are BHP shares performing on ASX today?
BHP shares were trading 0.518% higher at 2:30 PM AEDT on ASX today (6 October 2022). The company has recorded an underlying EBITDA of US$41 billion, as per the FY22 financial report. BHP Group claims to have contributed US$78 billion to the world’s economic growth in FY22. Australian mining...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX poised for recovery | Bitcoin up as much as 4%
Australian share market is poised to continue its recovery today. FFI in collaboration with Tree Energy Solutions to develop green energy facility in Germany. SRG Global JV sees new contract with Iron Bridge Operations. Voltaic Strategic Resources is to start trading on ASX today. Bitcoin rose as much as 4%.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which materials sector penny stocks are advancing on ASX today?
The Australian share market witnessed a sharp rise today amidst the possibility of an interest rate hike. The surge had been the market's biggest intraday jump since late January, with a notable gain of 2.41%. Amidst the day of substantial gains, the basic materials sector led the game with an increase of 2.7%. In this segment, we discover various stocks like- Cygnus Gold (ASX:CY5), Southern Cross Gold (ASX:SXG), Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV).
kalkinemedia.com
Down 88% in a year, what’s dragging Zip (ASX:ZIP) shares down?
Zip share price was quoted 6% strong on ASX today (5 October 2022). However, in last one year, Zip share price has dropped 88.57%. And in last five years, Zip shares have managed to mark a meagre gain of 15%. Shares of Australian diversified financial company, Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP)...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these ASX-listed gold stocks performing?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 3.75% up at 6,699.30 points on Tuesday (4 October 2022). All eleven significant sectors closed in green today. Information Technology sector led the gains. Materials sector closed 4.50% up at 15,895.70 points. Australian stock market index, S&P/ASX 200 opened higher on Tuesday (4 October 2022),...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
ASX 200 closed in green today, ten out of eleven significant sectors closed in green following the broader market movement.
kalkinemedia.com
What is boosting Sayona’s (ASX:SYA) share price over 7% higher today?
Sayona’s shares were trading in the green on Wednesday. The ASX-listed lithium developer’s shares were trading at AU$0.27, up 5.88%, or 0.015 points, at 10:45 AM (AEST). This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was trading 0.80% higher at 16,023.40 points. Sayona Mining Ltd’s (ASX:SYA) share price witnessed...
Comments / 0