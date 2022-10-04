ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
rejournals.com

Essex brokers represent both buyer and seller on $2 million Avondale sale

Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 2842-2844 West Fletcher St., a 13-unit multifamily building located in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. Essex President Doug Imber and Principal Kate Varde marketed the property for sale, resulting in a closing price of $2,175,000, which reflects a 5.4% cap rate and a GRM of 11.2. The unit mix consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which were in vintage condition.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Essex represents both buyer and seller on turn-key investment opportunity in Skokie

Chicago-based investment real estate brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 4854-4856 Elm St., a stately apartment building located in the North Cook County suburb of Skokie. 4854-4856 Elm Street is comprised of 13 one-bedroom apartment units and 13 parking spaces. This boiler building has received...
SKOKIE, IL
rejournals.com

The Habitat Company, Diversified Real Estate Capital break ground on Cassidy on Canal rental tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District

Chicago-based The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, along with joint venture partner Diversified Real Estate Capital, LLC, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story, 343-unit Class-A rental tower at 350 N. Canal St. in Chicago’s Fulton River District. Designed by...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Lisle, IL
Business
City
Essex, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
City
Lisle, IL
Local
Illinois Business
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

CRE Future Leaders: Angelina DeWitt of The Habitat Company

Angelina DeWitt currently serves as Digital Marketing Specialist for Chicago-based The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property management firm. DeWitt focuses primarily on supporting Habitat’s corporate presence as well as the market rate and affordable housing business lines through a comprehensive digital strategy, which encompasses digital advertising, social media, websites and online presence, videography, photography, and graphics.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Essex Realty Group Inc#The Metra Station
CBS Chicago

Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
rejournals.com

Revitalization of Pullman/Roseland “recruits” Veteran Roasters to community

Another “first” is coming to Pullman/Roseland – along with Chicago’s first national monument, first Amazon distribution center, and first union-built, green-roof Walmart. This time it’s Veteran Roasters’ combination micro-brewery, coffee roaster, restaurant, and café. 9th Ward Alderman Anthony A. Beale announced that with already a $2 million Neighborhood Opportunity grant and pending approval from the Plan Commission, the nation’s first Veterans’ Roasters cafe, commercial roaster, brewpub, and restaurant is expected to break ground in Spring 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy