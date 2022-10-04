Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Essex brokers represent both buyer and seller on $2 million Avondale sale
Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 2842-2844 West Fletcher St., a 13-unit multifamily building located in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood. Essex President Doug Imber and Principal Kate Varde marketed the property for sale, resulting in a closing price of $2,175,000, which reflects a 5.4% cap rate and a GRM of 11.2. The unit mix consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments, the majority of which were in vintage condition.
rejournals.com
Essex represents both buyer and seller on turn-key investment opportunity in Skokie
Chicago-based investment real estate brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 4854-4856 Elm St., a stately apartment building located in the North Cook County suburb of Skokie. 4854-4856 Elm Street is comprised of 13 one-bedroom apartment units and 13 parking spaces. This boiler building has received...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
rejournals.com
The Habitat Company, Diversified Real Estate Capital break ground on Cassidy on Canal rental tower in Chicago’s Fulton River District
Chicago-based The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, along with joint venture partner Diversified Real Estate Capital, LLC, held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for Cassidy on Canal, a 33-story, 343-unit Class-A rental tower at 350 N. Canal St. in Chicago’s Fulton River District. Designed by...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
rejournals.com
CRE Future Leaders: Angelina DeWitt of The Habitat Company
Angelina DeWitt currently serves as Digital Marketing Specialist for Chicago-based The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property management firm. DeWitt focuses primarily on supporting Habitat’s corporate presence as well as the market rate and affordable housing business lines through a comprehensive digital strategy, which encompasses digital advertising, social media, websites and online presence, videography, photography, and graphics.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
blockclubchicago.org
Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking
ROGERS PARK — The city’s northernmost neighborhood is also its best place to live — and one of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Rogers Park was ranked fifth in the Money.com list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. The...
Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
rejournals.com
Revitalization of Pullman/Roseland “recruits” Veteran Roasters to community
Another “first” is coming to Pullman/Roseland – along with Chicago’s first national monument, first Amazon distribution center, and first union-built, green-roof Walmart. This time it’s Veteran Roasters’ combination micro-brewery, coffee roaster, restaurant, and café. 9th Ward Alderman Anthony A. Beale announced that with already a $2 million Neighborhood Opportunity grant and pending approval from the Plan Commission, the nation’s first Veterans’ Roasters cafe, commercial roaster, brewpub, and restaurant is expected to break ground in Spring 2023.
marketplace.org
Chicago is turning some of its iconic office buildings into apartments
The rise of remote work has left many cities with a lot of empty office space. What many cities need is more housing. That’s why Chicago, the city that gave birth to the skyscraper, is offering some financial incentives to developers to give these buildings new life as apartments.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Major Companies Are Leaving Chicago in Droves — Here's Why
Big companies are leaving Chicago in what feels like droves. Why is this happening in the windy city?. Here’s the scoop on why Chicago may be experiencing a mass corporate exodus, plus what regions could claim their spot as the next hotspot for corporations to build their headquarters. Tyson...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels
CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
