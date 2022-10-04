Read full article on original website
Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100
SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
crawfordcountynow.com
Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes
BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
Farm and Dairy
94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.
Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
Farm and Dairy
Tractors, equipment, motorcycle, guns, antiques, and misc.
3 generations of accumulation to sell at absolute auction located at 36688 Neff Rd., Grafton, OH 44044 (1/2 mile West of OH-83). See full list & pictures at www.theemersongrp.com. Click on “AUCTIONS” tab. Tractors/Equip.: John Deere 301 Industrial w/loader, John Deere 430 w/loader, Toro Front Mount Mower, 3pt:...
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
614now.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week
We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Oct. 7
C — Austin Niederkohr 3 run (kick failed), 4:53. C — Niederkohr 97 run (Lance Rickle kick), 2:36. C — Landen Kemerley 78 run (Rickle kick), :58. C — Nathan Brodman 2 run (kick blocked), 9:22. C — Conner Norden 39 run (Rickle kick), 6:58.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
richlandsource.com
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
utrockets.com
Toledo Heading to Catawba Island for Rocket Classic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf program will host the Rocket Classic next week at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio for the second straight year. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11 with 10 schools competing for the tournament title. The Rockets will...
Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
Mount Vernon, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mount Vernon. The Madison Comprehensive High School football team will have a game with Mount Vernon High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
wrif.com
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan.
whbc.com
Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
