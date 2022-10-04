ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Former Buckeye Broadband building sold for $977,100

SANDUSKY – The former Buckeye Broadband building, located at 409-419 E. Market Street in Sandusky, has been sold to Amerihome, LLC for $977,100. The building was constructed in the 1930s and underwent a major renovation in 2000 on behalf of former tenants Buckeye CableSystem and James Ruthsatz CPA. Prior to those two tenants, the building was leased to Tony’s Baker.
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

94 Acre farm, tractors, tools, and misc.

Also Selling: Tractor, Vehicles & Farm Related Items. On-Site & Online Bidding Available On The Real Estate. Sells to settle the estate. Location: 4317 S. KOHLER RD., APPLE CREEK, OH 44606 Directions: From US. RT 30 just west of Dalton take Kohler Rd. south approx. 3 mi. to auction. OR...
APPLE CREEK, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Adena, OH
Mansfield, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Tractors, equipment, motorcycle, guns, antiques, and misc.

3 generations of accumulation to sell at absolute auction located at 36688 Neff Rd., Grafton, OH 44044 (1/2 mile West of OH-83). See full list & pictures at www.theemersongrp.com. Click on “AUCTIONS” tab. Tractors/Equip.: John Deere 301 Industrial w/loader, John Deere 430 w/loader, Toro Front Mount Mower, 3pt:...
GRAFTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Spec#Business Industry#Linus Business#Adena Corporation#Columbus Cleveland#Cbre Research
614now.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Columbus-area location next week

We won’t have to wait long before we’re able to indulge in some truly decadent desserts. That’s because The Peach Cobbler Factory, the fast-growing national chain serving cobbler, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls and more, will open its first Columbus-area eatery next week. According to social media posts...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Oct. 7

C — Austin Niederkohr 3 run (kick failed), 4:53. C — Niederkohr 97 run (Lance Rickle kick), 2:36. C — Landen Kemerley 78 run (Rickle kick), :58. C — Nathan Brodman 2 run (kick blocked), 9:22. C — Conner Norden 39 run (Rickle kick), 6:58.
CAREY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
utrockets.com

Toledo Heading to Catawba Island for Rocket Classic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf program will host the Rocket Classic next week at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton, Ohio for the second straight year. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, October 10-11 with 10 schools competing for the tournament title. The Rockets will...
TOLEDO, OH
wrif.com

Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House

What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
FORT MYERS, FL
whbc.com

Akron Police Make Quick Arrest in Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a 22-year-old man in custody, suspected of shooting and killing a 58-year-old man Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Sumner Street in Akron, where officers found the older man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, despite being...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy