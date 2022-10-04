Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023
LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
Golf.com
How did Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay get his famous nickname? Enter Fred Couples
If you’re a golf fan, then it’s likely that you know Jim Mackay. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, then perhaps you’d recognize him by his famous nickname: Bones. Now that you can put a face to a name, surely you know his credentials. Longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson. Part-time on-course broadcaster. Current looper for Justin Thomas. If there were a Mount Rushmore for caddies, Bones’ face would be on it.
GolfWRX
Breaking down Project X’s new HZRDUS Black Gen 4 wood shaft
Project X introduced the HZRDUS in 2015 and since then we have seen quite a few updates and versions of the shaft. The HZRDUS Black was the low launch and low spin shaft that we saw all over the professional tours and in bags of us GolfWRXers. This fourth-generation shaft follows the very popular HZRDUS Black, HZRDUS Smoke Black, and HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX wood shafts.
3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and...
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions
Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson on OWGR points: "A great way to keep its credibility"
Phil Mickelson believes LIV Golf's decision to strike a 'strategic alliance' with the MENA Tour in order for their tournaments to now receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points is "good for all parties" moving forwards. Mickelson was speaking to the media ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bangkok tournament...
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner brushes off Presidents Cup hate mail sent to his home course
Team USA comfortably won this year's Presidents Cup, but some still aren't happy with the team's weakest link. Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow, and because of that, a few U.S. faithfuls personally sent the world No. 27 a piece of their minds to Kisner's home course — Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sinks MONSTER putt during opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok
Phil Mickelson proved there is life in the old dog yet as he holed a monster putt during the opening round of LIV Golf Bangkok. Mickelson was just off the green at the par-4 14th hole at Stonehill when he rolled back the years, sinking this snaking putt. WATCH:. Mickelson...
LIV Golf live stream: How to watch latest event in Bangkok
The LIV Golf series heads to Bangkok for its sixth event in the inaugural season, after Cameron Smith triumphed last time out in Chicago in what was just his second appearance since his move.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it...
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?
If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
Golf.com
Ping G430 game-improvement irons spotted on PGA Tour | First Look
The Shriners Children’s Open is loaded with new equipment launches on the PGA Tour — first up there was the Ping G430 metal woods, then RTX6 wedges from Cleveland. To cap off Monday, we also had two new ProV1 balls from Titleist. Like we said, busy!. But unlike...
Golf Digest
Tour pro at Spanish Open fails to get second shot beyond member’s tee after hitting drive only 50 yards
We’ve all been there. You just don’t expect a touring professional to become one of us. At least, not like this. Ashun Wu, a 37-year-old from China, made eight birdies Thursday during an opening-round 63 at the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. But Friday...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Why do golfers wear a golf glove on just one hand?
If you asked almost any golfer, they'll tell you that they wear a golf glove on one hand. For right-handed golfers, they predominantly wear a golf glove on their left hand. For left-handed golfers, they tend to wear their golf glove on the right hand. But very few golfers wear...
GolfWRX
PGA Frisco: A GolfWRX first look with Gil Hanse and Beau Welling
PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, is the new home of PGA of America. The two courses on-site, Fields Ranch East and West, are original designs by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling, respectfully, but they aren’t set to open for public play until the Spring of 2023. However, GolfWRX was given an opportunity to take an early look, play both courses, tour the facilities, and meet with the course architects ahead of the much-anticipated unveiling for the golf world.
