Virginia State

Patrick Dodd
4d ago

OK. let's talk reason. I support your rights to self identify. However. a transgendered or transsexual person is not male or female, but Trans. so here is the deal. Those born male need to stop screwing up women's sports. It is not fair and frankly just proves your still just one more male beating up on women.

KY j
4d ago

they walked out to get out for the day. with professional protesters trying to encourage and direct them. this isn't grass roots and it's not a flex

terry603
4d ago

sounds like students and school were doing these things without parents knowing which should not be allowed can't argue with this ruling

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey”

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train

Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
POLITICS
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

My daughter is trans. She was nearly taken away from me because I let her transition

One autumn day in 2011, an investigator from our state’s department of children and families knocked on our door. At the time we lived in a conservative state in the American south. Someone had made an anonymous complaint accusing us of child abuse for allowing our child to have a girlhood. A lawyer told us that, in this state with decades of Republican-appointed judges, we were at risk of losing custody of our transgender daughter.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Students Left Aghast After White Principal Drops N-Word

A Tennessee community has blasted a principal for using a racist slur during a school assembly, but the district’s leader has asked community members to consider the principal’s “intent and the context in which he used the terms.”Last week, Trenton Rosenwald Middle School principal Paul Pillow was filmed hurling derogatory terms—including the N-word—during a meeting with students before class.In a statement posted on the district’s website, Trenton director of schools Tim Haney said Pillow used the slur while addressing students about “behavioral expectations.”“We offer no excuses for it and will own any criticism of it,” he said. But he nevertheless...
TRENTON, TN
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

