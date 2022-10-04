ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hoover’s Game-Winning Field Goal Leads the Pups Past Wellington 34-32

WELLINGTON, Kan. – On one of the few grass fields left in Class 4A, the Bullpup Football team saw a 31-12 lead, quickly evaporate into a 32-31 deficit Friday night in Wellington. But with 2:52 to go in the fourth quarter, the Pups would execute their 2-minute offense, getting well within range for Blaise Hoover, who would win the game with a field goal for MHS 34-32. Once again, the Pups were able to get off to a quick start behind the running game of Dawson Gottwald and Jaytin Gumm, but it was Hunter Alvord, who would get the Pups on the board, scoring from 5 yards out. In the second quarter, Alvord would air it out to Tucker Pelnar for a 52-yard touchdown, giving the Pups a 21-6 lead.
WELLINGTON, KS
Blue Dragons Go on the Road Saturday to Face Dodge City

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team starts the second half of the 2022 season with the beginning of a two-game road trip when the Blue Dragons square off against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Hutchinson (5-0, 2-0 KJCCC) and Dodge City (2-3, 1-2) kickoff at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salthawk Defense Shines Again in Victory Against Campus

HAYSVILLE, Kan. – For the second straight week, the Hutchinson High defense shined in just missing a shutout. Campus was held to 215 yards of offense on 60 plays, and the Colts mustered just 13 first downs, as Hutch methodically beat the Colts 28-7 on Friday in Haysville. Campus’...
HAYSVILLE, KS
Buhler Defense Locks Down Another Opponent, Climbs to .500 After 0-3 Start

AUGUSTA, Kan. – Three weeks ago, Buhler’s season was in the doldrums. The Crusaders were 0-3, a stretch that included their first-ever loss to Circle. Now, Buhler is back to .500 and has climbed all the way to sixth place in the Class 4A West District after it beat Augusta 28-14 Friday in Augusta.
BUHLER, KS
Bullpups Defeat Augusta, El Dorado and Winfield in Thursday’s Home Quad

McPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson High Freshman Volleyball team hosted a quad at McPherson High School on Thursday, where they defeated Augusta, El Dorado, and Winfield all in straight sets. “The girls came ready to play and hungry after last week’s matches.” said Coach Jamie Siess, as her team...
AUGUSTA, KS
Halstead Uses Strong Run to Game to Push Past Lyons

HALSTEAD, Kan. – It took Halstead well into the second quarter to get the offense going, and when the Dragons did, they were on their way to their third win of the Derek Racette era. Skyler Geer ran 20 times for 177 yards and scored three touchdowns, as Halstead...
HALSTEAD, KS
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
RENO COUNTY, KS
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Staff, Highway Patrol Personnel and Nursing Students Recognized by Kansas State Fair Management. Hutchinson, KS – In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices on such a large-scale property, Kansas State Fair staff positioned the devices in all areas of the grounds.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Long-time Lyons Physician, Community Leader, Dr. Roger Tobias has Died

WICHITA, Kan. – A long-time Lyons Physician and civic leader has died. Dr. Roger Tobias, 71, passed away Wednesday at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. A Lyons native, Dr. Tobias was part of the second graduating class from the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita in 1976. After three...
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Aims to Improve Student Mental Health

MAIZE, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Public schools in Kansas are spending more money on mental health services, but the supply of therapists isn’t keeping up with demand. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Laura Kelly heard about the issue Thursday from students and school leaders in south-central Kansas. Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved more money to expand mental health services to schools. A new federal gun law will send $6.5 million to Kansas schools and $15 million to Missouri. It’s paying for more counselors, social workers and therapists. But many kids are still waiting weeks or months for help.
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson Art Center to Host Reception for Members Art Show

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Art Center is hard at work hanging their next exhibition – the Hutchinson Art Center Members Art Show. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy the variety of stellar work by artist members on...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Reno County Museum to Host Annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk on October 20th, 2022! The Boo”Seum” SpookWalk will be jam packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and of course the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk! The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.
RENO COUNTY, KS
