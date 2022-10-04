ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Ronald Boyd, 74; service October 11

Ronald “Ronnie” Boyd, 74, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Krohn. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as at the family home in Havelock following the interment. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
HAVELOCK, NC
Two Roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open earlier by the end of October.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Croatan’s Hassi medals at Beaufort Club in win over East

BEAUFORT — The Croatan girls golf team captured a nonconference win over East Carteret at The Beaufort Club on Wednesday. The two teams met for an 18-hole match, with the Cougars’ top four golfers finishing in 296 strokes and the Mariners’ in 348. Nicole Hassi earned medalist...
BEAUFORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8

David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
HAVELOCK, NC
Polly James, 86; service later

Polly Snow James, 86, of Newport, and formerly of Mount Airy, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete

Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
ATLANTIC, NC
NEWPORT, NC
Croatan netters miss out on first place with another 5-4 loss to Bucs

NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team saw its seven-year conference championship streak come to an end Monday with a 5-4 loss to Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park. The Cougars (11-3 overall) needed a win over the Pirates (11-2) to at least have a chance at tying for the 3A Coastal Conference lead. They previously lost to Swansboro 5-4 on Sept. 22.
NEWPORT, NC
Croatan spikers go 3-0 in three days, still undefeated in Coastal

OCEAN — For the second time this season, the Croatan volleyball team rattled off three straight shutouts in as many days. The Cougars capped their 3-0 week with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 win over Dixon. That followed shutouts of White Oak on Tuesday and Swansboro on Monday. The Cougars...
NEWPORT, NC
West volleyball goes 3-0 this week, sets up Coastal showdown with Croatan

OCEAN — The West Carteret volleyball team went 3-0 this week, including two 3A Coastal Conference victories. The Patriots (14-4 overall) defeated Swansboro 3-1 on Thursday after beating East Carteret 3-1 on Wednesday and besting Dixon 3-1 on Tuesday. West is 7-1 in league play, just a half game back from frontrunner Croatan. The Patriots will host the Cougars (14-5) on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a rematch from a 3-1 loss on Sept. 27.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
EDITORIAL: New school superintendent the right choice for the job

Carteret County public schools will be in good hands with the selection of Richie Paylor as Carteret County School Superintendent replacing outgoing Superintendent Rob Jackson. Because of his local roots and the fact that he has served in a variety of jobs within the county’s school system over the past...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Croatan football gets shut out at Richlands 30-0

RICHLANDS — The Croatan football team was shut out on the road Friday in a 30-0 loss at Richlands. The Cougars have lost four straight games, slipping to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the latest defeat. The shutout loss was their third blanking this season.
RICHLANDS, NC

