Indian Beach Commissioner’s meeting has been cancelled
The October Indian Beach Commissioner’s meeting has been cancelled. Town staff has no items that require the attention of the commissioners. The next meeting will be November 9 at 5 p.m.
Kindergartners learn important lessons during unique fire safety program
EMERALD ISLE — With Oct. 9-15 being the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, the Emerald Isle Fire Department is celebrating in a big way during October by hosting 600 area students for its unique fire and water safety program. For about 25 years during October, which is...
Ronald Boyd, 74; service October 11
Ronald “Ronnie” Boyd, 74, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Krohn. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as at the family home in Havelock following the interment. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Two Roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday morning. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open earlier by the end of October.
Croatan’s Hassi medals at Beaufort Club in win over East
BEAUFORT — The Croatan girls golf team captured a nonconference win over East Carteret at The Beaufort Club on Wednesday. The two teams met for an 18-hole match, with the Cougars’ top four golfers finishing in 296 strokes and the Mariners’ in 348. Nicole Hassi earned medalist...
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
Cape Carteret board to eye ordinance to allow townhouses in some places in town
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance amendment that would allow limited development of alternative housing options in some parts of the R-10M zoning district. The board’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town...
Polly James, 86; service later
Polly Snow James, 86, of Newport, and formerly of Mount Airy, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Mariners receive mother of a surprise with moms tackling sons at recent football practice
BEAUFORT — East Carteret football players may never hear “Mama Said Knock You Out” the same way again. The Mariners were surprised during their off week when their mothers visited practice in pads, helmets and uniforms and participated in tackling drills. “We’ve been wanting to do it...
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Angry Pine Knoll Shores resident calls for dismissal of finance director
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores resident who thinks the town’s property taxes are too high believes a town official tried to keep him from obtaining comparative information about other Bogue Banks towns from the Carteret County tax office and called for the dismissal of a town official last month.
East goes 2-0 in one week of CPC football, throttling Jones 54-7 after beating Northside-Pinetown
TRENTON — East Carteret won its second 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference football game of the week Friday night with a 54-7 thrashing of Jones Senior. The Mariners toughed out a 29-22 victory on Monday over Northside-Pinetown in a game that was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Croatan netters miss out on first place with another 5-4 loss to Bucs
NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team saw its seven-year conference championship streak come to an end Monday with a 5-4 loss to Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park. The Cougars (11-3 overall) needed a win over the Pirates (11-2) to at least have a chance at tying for the 3A Coastal Conference lead. They previously lost to Swansboro 5-4 on Sept. 22.
Croatan spikers go 3-0 in three days, still undefeated in Coastal
OCEAN — For the second time this season, the Croatan volleyball team rattled off three straight shutouts in as many days. The Cougars capped their 3-0 week with a 25-13, 25-21, 25-19 win over Dixon. That followed shutouts of White Oak on Tuesday and Swansboro on Monday. The Cougars...
West volleyball goes 3-0 this week, sets up Coastal showdown with Croatan
OCEAN — The West Carteret volleyball team went 3-0 this week, including two 3A Coastal Conference victories. The Patriots (14-4 overall) defeated Swansboro 3-1 on Thursday after beating East Carteret 3-1 on Wednesday and besting Dixon 3-1 on Tuesday. West is 7-1 in league play, just a half game back from frontrunner Croatan. The Patriots will host the Cougars (14-5) on Thursday, Oct. 13 for a rematch from a 3-1 loss on Sept. 27.
EDITORIAL: New school superintendent the right choice for the job
Carteret County public schools will be in good hands with the selection of Richie Paylor as Carteret County School Superintendent replacing outgoing Superintendent Rob Jackson. Because of his local roots and the fact that he has served in a variety of jobs within the county’s school system over the past...
Croatan football gets shut out at Richlands 30-0
RICHLANDS — The Croatan football team was shut out on the road Friday in a 30-0 loss at Richlands. The Cougars have lost four straight games, slipping to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference with the latest defeat. The shutout loss was their third blanking this season.
West suffers tough-luck 30-23 loss at White Oak as Vikings go on 22-13 run in final five minutes
PINEY GREEN — The West Carteret football team will spend a week wondering “what might have been” after a 30-23 loss to White Oak. A handful of plays went against the Patriots on Friday and left them looking up to the Vikings in the 3A Coastal Conference standings.
Croatan volleyball winning streak just keeps going with 54 straight in league play
OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team ran its unbeaten league streak to a magical 50 matches versus Richlands. And then the Cougars made it 51 versus West Carteret, 52 against Swansboro, 53 against White Oak and 54 against Dixon. This is how it’s gone for the past five years....
