Ronald “Ronnie” Boyd, 74, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Krohn. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as at the family home in Havelock following the interment. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO