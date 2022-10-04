Senior Judge who Served as a Rutherford Co. Circuit Court Judge for 24-Years is One of 5 on the New Rutherford County Board of Juvenile Detention Center Commission

Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Republic Files "Motions To Dismiss" Against City's Federal Lawsuit Against Them
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS works to give all views on stories so that the public can form opinions based on information from all. The information in this story is from Republic Services, and Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will be on WGNS "live" from 8:10-9:00AM this coming Wednesday morning ((10/12/2022) to interact with the public.
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
wpln.org
A Nashville prison advocate receives the maximum sentence for planting weapons in a city jail
A Nashville prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years for planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail. District Attorney Glenn Funk says that’s the maximum sentence Alex Friedmann could’ve received. Friedmann and his attorneys did not deny that he planted the weapons in 2019 while the...
Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start
Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their record cleared.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Ongoing Sumner County Fire Investigation
On Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the August 7th fire at the site of the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video – captured from a nearby business – that shows two people in the immediate area prior to and immediately following the start of the fire.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Ban on Open Burning Effective 10/07/2022
Rutherford County - TN (October 7, 2022) Fire Marshals from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have issued a ban on open burning in their respective jurisdictions. The ban is effective Friday October 7, 2022 and will remain in effect until conditions improve. A prolonged period...
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s office invites community to free screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee is once again hosting a screening of Disrupt and Dismantle from Soledad O’Brien. The screening will take place on Thursday, October 13, at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church, 2708 Jefferson Street, Nashville, starting at 11:30 am. The docu-series highlights the rise of property...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings
Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
WSMV
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
mtsunews.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
wgnsradio.com
Our guest included Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue, highlighting a FREE Event this Saturday and later, we talked to the Boys and Girls Club
WGNS' Scott Walker talked to Shan Womack of Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue during the first half of the program. Womack highlighted a FREE Fire and Safety Open House, which will take place this Saturday at the Miller Coliseum on Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro between 10AM and 2PM. During the second...
wgnsradio.com
Theft of Merchandise Case Under Investigation - Do You Know These Two Men?
(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
