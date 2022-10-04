Senior Judge who Served as a Rutherford Co. Circuit Court Judge for 24-Years is One of 5 on the New Rutherford County Board of Juvenile Detention Center Commission

(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.

