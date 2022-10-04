Read full article on original website
Stephen King's The Boogeyman Film Team Set To Adapt A+ Horror Comic Book With Stranger Things Producers
October is obviously the best time possible for imbibing on horror entertainment, with lots of freaky movies and TV shows being released ahead of Halloween’s arrival. (Including the franchise-capping Halloween Ends, no doubt.) But it’s also a great time for genre efforts to come together behind the scenes, setting up all the upcoming horror movies that’ll arrive later. And a doozy of a promising project has been put into development, with the filmmaker team behind the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman being tapped to bring the throwback horror comic book Night of the Ghoul to life for 20th Century Studios, with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy also in the mix.
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing
Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s...
Chucky's Devon Sawa Reveals What It's Really Like Filming With the Killer Doll
Watch: Devon Sawa REACTS to Christina Ricci's Casper Critique. Get ready for a bloody good time, horror fans. SYFY's Chucky is back for its sophomore season Oct. 5 and according to star Devon Sawa, "It's like season one but on steroids." "There's all sorts of crazy things that happen and...
‘Chucky’ returns for second season of scares
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 34 years since the demon doll Chucky started terrorizing the world with the feature film “Child’s Play.” The chills and kills have continued over the years through multiple movie sequels, tons merchandising, a reboot and finally the TV series “Chucky” that launched last year. The creepy “Good Guy” […]
'Chucky' Creator Don Mancini Wants to Bring the Killer Doll Back to a Theater Near You
Don Mancini’s Child’s Play is a force to be reckoned with. Since the first film about the possessed murderous doll was unboxed in 1988, the franchise’s creator has molded a juggernaut of a brand that’s spanned seven films and now an uber successful SYFY and USA Network series. As Chucky goes into its second season, Mancini sat down with TV Insider to share his hopes for the future of the killer doll and all the now familiar names associated with him.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Kevin Bacon Joins Eddie Murphy In ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’
The next installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is continuing to add star power to its all-star cast as Kevin Bacon is set to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. Jospeh Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige are also on board with Judge Reinhold and John Ashton Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot reprising their characters from previous installments.
DC Film Girl reviews 'Smile' and 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's time for a look at what's new in theaters and streaming services this weekend. Our film critic DC Film Girl, Lauren Veniziani is joining us from New York, as she reviews a couple of movies coming to theatres and streaming soon.
‘Scooby-Doo!’s Velma Confirmed As LGBTQ In New Halloween-Themed HBO Max Movie
The long-circulating rumor is true: HBO Max’s new movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! acknowledges that the franchise’s Velma is LGBTQ. In a scene from the toon pic, the brainy, bespectacled Mystery Inc. character is visibly smitten with a female foil. “I always thought it was a strange coincidence...
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’: Katherine Langford to Lead Starz Drama
Katherine Langford is setting her TV return with Starz‘s upcoming drama series The Venery of Samantha Bird. The 13 Reasons Why and Knives Out actress will take on the lead role in the eight-episode series created by Anna Moriarty, who is executive producing alongside showrunner Salvatore Stabile and Jessica Rhoades. Rachel Polan is attached as a co-executive producer, and Jessica Yu is serving as a consulting producer.
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
'Chucky' Season 2 Review: A Joyous Return for the Good Guy
I'll admit it: last year, I reviewed Chucky and I really missed the mark. Based on the first three episodes, I was deeply disappointed in the series and gave it a low rating. But I stuck with the show, and by the end of the season, I had changed my mind, and it was one of my favorite shows of the year. Season 2 only took about two minutes to grab me and totally get me hooked. In other words? I am all in on this season. Even though critics were only granted two episodes to watch, Chucky Season 2 is already shaping up to be great — full of laugh, love, insanity, and plenty of blood.
JoJo Siwa Explained The Moment She "Immediately" Knew She Was Gay While On A Date With A Boy
JoJo shared her "gay awakening story" while participating in the viral One Thing About Me challenge on TikTok.
