A woman from Rocky Mount is facing a charge of child abuse following an incident that happened on Thursday(9/29). The investigation began when a Rocky Mount Fire Fighter spotted a 16-year-old boy who was walking on the road and told the firefighter that he had been assaulted by his mother on Horizon Bay Road. The firefighter photographed the physical injuries of the victim and called an ambulance to have the victim evaluated. When a Miller County Deputy responded and spoke with the victim, the boy said that he and his mother got into an argument about a vape smoking device at which time the suspect, 40-year-old Tiffany Ryherd allegedly kicked him and then hit him in the back with a piece of wood. Ryherd has been charged with child abuse and domestic assault, with a bond of $5-thousand-dollars.

MILLER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO