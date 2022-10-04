Jay Hunter teaches students in the Career Pathway program in Computer Science - Cloud Computing at Woodstock High School. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job exploration and preparation electives. Through CCSD Pathway Profiles, we’ll regularly share highlights with you from one of these programs. This week’s profile focuses on Computer Science - Cloud Computing, which is offered at Woodstock HS and Etowah HS …

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO