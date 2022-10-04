Read full article on original website
CCSD Pathway Profiles: Computer Science - Cloud Computing
Jay Hunter teaches students in the Career Pathway program in Computer Science - Cloud Computing at Woodstock High School. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job exploration and preparation electives. Through CCSD Pathway Profiles, we’ll regularly share highlights with you from one of these programs. This week’s profile focuses on Computer Science - Cloud Computing, which is offered at Woodstock HS and Etowah HS …
Meet a CCSD 2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year: Aura Castellanos of Woodstock High School!
We greatly value the outstanding support staff in our schools and central office divisions, which is why we recognize them here. Please join us in congratulating the 2022 Support Staff Employee of the Year for Woodstock HS: Aura Castellanos! #CCSDfam.
