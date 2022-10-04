Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crisesjustpene50New York City, NY
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be HauntedTravel MavenHillside, NJ
New York man charged with smuggling Burmese pythons from Canada to the U.S. in his pantsKirsty KendallNew York City, NY
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray AttacksAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
PHOTOS from "God of Carnage" at Pegasus Theatre Company
(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- Pegasus Theatre Company is currently presenting Yasmina Reza’s scathing hit comedy God of Carnage, weekends through October 23. Reza, known for cleverly turning mundane social situations into riotous comedies, quickly strips away all social niceties in God of Carnage to expose two couples trapped in the chaos of marriage and parenthood. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
JKC Gallery presents "Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be" In-Person and Virtual Exhibition
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Mercer County Community College’s (MCCC’s) James Kerney Campus Gallery (JKCG) presents its newest exhibition titled “Ara Oshagan: How the World Might Be” from October 13 through December 2, 2022. The exhibit employs photography, film and collage to present a layered vision of “diasporic presence” that intertwines documentary with the constructed, text with image, fact with speculation, personal history with collective history. “How The World Might Be” entangles past-present-future and imagines the possibility of what was and what might or might not be.
Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "The Third Abstract State of Mind"; An Expression in New Contemporary Ink by XiaoQiang Li from October 12-19, 2022. Xiaoqiang Li's new ink works on paper springs from the deeply felt human condition. His patient layering of ink brush strokes on textured watercolor paper is a process of active meditation while developing the image. In sharing this act that is intrinsic and close to his heart, some of the paintings are collaborations with his daughters, Kelly, Lemon, and Amy.
Studio Montclair presents "On the Surface"
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair, Inc. presents “On the Surface,” a visual exploration of the intersections between and boundaries of two- and three- dimensional planes, on exhibit from October 28 to November 25 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. According to curator Shazzi Thomas, “Artists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bergenPAC Student Show Choir to Perform with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
(ENGLEWOOD, NJ) -- Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC)'s Performing Arts School Show Choir will take the stage with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute on October 28 as part of the theater’s grand reopening this Fall. bergenPAC undertook a major renovation project earlier this year to upgrade its facilities and restore...
Two River Theater Launches New TIDETIX Program For Those 35 and Under
(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has launched a brand new TIDETIX program for theatergoers age 35 and under. The name TIDETIX echoes the Jersey Shore and its vast, powerful community of artists and art lovers. With that in mind, TIDETIX will enable audience members ages 35 and under...
Berrie Center for Performing Arts presents Emilio Teubal Trio
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- Latin Grammy winner Emilio Teubal and his vibrant jazz ensemble will perform at the Berrie Center for the Arts at Ramapo College on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm to conclude the celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. A versatile pianist who can navigate through different styles of written and improvised music, Teubal has recorded more than twenty albums and regularly performs in top venues throughout the country.
Zara Phillips No-Holds Barred
British-born New Jersey-resident Zara Phillips – wearer of multiple hats like singer-songwriter, author, playwright, filmmaker, public speaker and adoptee rights advocate – will present the U.S. premiere of her current one-woman play, "Somebody's Daughter," based on the 2018 book of the same name Saturday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell Theater and again Saturday, Dec. 10, at Outpost in the Burbs.
RELATED PEOPLE
McCarter Announces A Succession Plan For The Departure of Managing Director, Michael Rosenberg
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- At its first Board of Trustees meeting for the season, The McCarter Board gave Michael Rosenberg a champagne toast and wished him well as he prepares to depart to lead New York City Center later this month. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work...
Wharton Arts' Artistic Director Receives Eastman School of Music Centennial Award
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization, announced that Artistic Director Helen H. Cha-Pyo is one of 100 select individuals chosen to receive the prestigious Eastman School of Music Centennial Award. The award is granted to those who exemplify the school’s mission and legacy through their commitment to artistry, scholarship, leadership, community engagement, and philanthropy. Cha-Pyo joins Renée Fleming, Ron Carter, Chuck Mangione, and Maria Schneider, among other notable artists, as a Centennial Awardee. For a complete list of awardees, click here.
The Shakespeare Theatre presents Two One-Act Gems by Alice Childress
(MADISON, NJ) -- The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will bring two very different but superb one-act plays, Florence and Mojo, by Alice Childress to its Main Stage. Alice Childress, often acknowledged as the only 20th-century African-American woman to have written, produced, and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and 60s. Her broad literary universe spanned over 40 years and earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel A Short Walk. Florence and Mojo will be on the Main Stage from October 26 – November 13.
Westminster Conservatory Noontime Recitals continue on October 20 with music by Prokofiev for solo piano
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Thursday, October 20 at 12:15pm, the 21st season of Westminster Conservatory at Nassau will continue with a recital by Dr. Choah Kim performing solo piano music by Sergei Prokofiev. The recital will take place in the Niles Chapel of Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton. It is open to the public free of charge; masking is optional.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ephrat Asherie Dance Performs ‘UnderScored’ at the Grunin Center
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College presents Ephrat Asherie Dance—UnderScored on Friday, October 21 at 7:00pm on the Main Stage. Join Ephrat Asherie Dance on an exhilarating journey through the ever-changing physical landscape of New York City’s underground dance community. Created and performed by members of the company along with special guest artists from New York City’s underground scene, UnderScored is inspired by the intergenerational memories of club dancers.
New Jersey Festival Orchestra 2022-2023 season opens with "The Good, The Better and The Best!"
(WESTFIELD, NJ) -- The 2022-2023 New Jersey Festival Orchestra season, under the baton of David Wroe, opens dramatically on November 5th in Westfield with “The Good, The Better and The Best,” presenting favorite movie themes and more in a festival of Italian masterworks. Don’t miss the iconic sounds...
Innovating Thread, Altering Perceptions, Cartoon-Like Forms, Work of Member Artists Fill HAM Galleries
(CLINTON, NJ) -- The Hunterdon Art Museum presents four new exhibitions on view from October 2, 2022 - January 8, 2023: “Thread Hijack;” “Amie Adelman: Moving Lines;” “Fran Shalom: Duck/Rabbit;” and “2022 Members Exhibition.”. “. ,” curated by Mary Birmingham, explores what happens when...
New Jersey Film Festival Video Interview with Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover
Rebuilt from Broken Glass Director Larry Hanover. Rebuilt from Broken Glass – Larry Hanover (Voorhees, New Jersey) At age 12, Fred Behrend’s life was ripped apart. He was living 65 miles from home with the family of Cantor Max Baum so he could attend a secular Jewish school after the Nazis banned Jews from public school. In November 1938, he witnessed the horrors of Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass), seeing synagogue after synagogue torched in the city of Cologne. Fred did not know that back home, his father, like 30,000 other Jewish males, had been arrested for transport to a concentration camp. All Fred knew was that his idyllic time with the Baum family and his friend Henry was over. His mother frantically sent a car to pick him up. Fred’s family lost most of its material possessions. But they escaped to Cuba and, eventually, America. Fred would turn the tables in 1946 as an American GI. He was part of a little-known denazification initiative called the Intellectual Diversion program at a Virginia military base. Selected for his ability to speak German and his counterintelligence training, Fred was taught by elite professors to give crash courses to German POWs about American-style democracy. In his later years, Fred began to speak to schoolchildren about his Holocaust past. In 2018, he was speaking to students at a Jewish day school on the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht about that fateful day and his friend Henry Baum. The head of the school left the room for 10 minutes and returned later holding a cellphone. He handed it to Fred. On the line was Henry Baum. Soon they would meet—in one more powerful victory over Hitler and the Nazis. 2022; 40 min.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Look at SOPAC's 2022 Gala
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- On Saturday, November 5 at 6:00pm, patrons, community leaders and artists will gather at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club for the South Orange Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Gala. The event—SOPAC’s largest fundraiser of the year—will raise significant funds to support local arts education and serve the community through arts experiences that inspire and transform.
"An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films" in Cranford
(CRANFORD, NJ) -- Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest-running short film exhibition and travel show partners with The Garden State Film Festival to present their nationally recognized: “An Evening of the World’s Best Short Films” at the Cranford Theater in Cranford, New Jersey on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with the first film blasting on to the screen at 7:00pm. This special screening of world-renowned short films from the past and present is strongly recommended for ages 16 and way above.
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces 40th Anniversary Season
(UNION, NJ) -- Carolyn Dorfman Dance (CDD), a premiere modern dance company based in New Jersey and New York City, celebrates a landmark 40 years of bold and powerful dance with their 2022-23 Season. The highlights for this year include a performance with jazz great Regina Carter at NJPAC’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival in November, a full company performance at the Lyceum Art Center in Burlington, a shared appearance with New Jersey Ballet at Fairleigh Dickinson’s WAMFest, and a thrilling Dance on Exhibition at the Morris Museum/Bickford Theater in April, which also includes its annual Gala Benefit.
White Eagle Hall Events In October
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- This October, White Eagle Hall presents an exciting schedule of events for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has 12 shows scheduled this month. The Jersey City landmark remains...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0