Truckee, CA

Sierra Sun

Obituary: Diane Moore

Truckee, California – Our beloved wife, sister, and aunt, Diane Joyce Moore, 77, of Truckee, California, passed away September 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. Diane was a native of Arroyo Grande, born May 25, 1945, to Elmer and Nadine (Turney) Goularte. Her grandparents, Arthur and Eula Turney, owned and operated Turney’s Electric Shop from early days in the Village. She grew up in a 3-generation home with her mother, sister, and grandparents.
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Sierra Sun

Lahontan Community Foundation celebrates 20 years, reaches $2M milestone

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Lahontan Community Foundation is celebrating 20 years of giving back to the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region and announced Monday they have reached the $2 million milestone in giving. Working under the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, the LCF this year touched the lives of youth throughout...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Placer County Health seeks community feedback for future programming

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — What health issues are important to our community? How is quality of life seen in our community?. People who live or spend time in Placer County are invited to participate in a survey and share thoughts, opinions and concerns around these key questions to help inform the future of Public Health programming.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Tickets available for The Constitutional Challenge

Tickets are on sale for The Constitutional Challenge, the League of Women Voters of Nevada County’s fun fundraiser, with American history as the honored guest. The Challenge will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. Tables of eight will compete...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
PLACERVILLE, CA

