FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water BottlesAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe events: Fall Festival, Made in Tahoe event, Tiki Party on tap
Truckee’s premier family-friendly harvest celebration is back for it’s 11th year. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Festival will be hosting families and friends of all ages for a full day of fun with seasonal-themed events and activities. The festival will be happening at the...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Diane Moore
Truckee, California – Our beloved wife, sister, and aunt, Diane Joyce Moore, 77, of Truckee, California, passed away September 4, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. Diane was a native of Arroyo Grande, born May 25, 1945, to Elmer and Nadine (Turney) Goularte. Her grandparents, Arthur and Eula Turney, owned and operated Turney’s Electric Shop from early days in the Village. She grew up in a 3-generation home with her mother, sister, and grandparents.
Sierra Sun
Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village. The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.
Sierra Sun
Lahontan Community Foundation celebrates 20 years, reaches $2M milestone
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Lahontan Community Foundation is celebrating 20 years of giving back to the Truckee/North Lake Tahoe region and announced Monday they have reached the $2 million milestone in giving. Working under the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation, the LCF this year touched the lives of youth throughout...
Sierra Sun
Placer County Health seeks community feedback for future programming
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — What health issues are important to our community? How is quality of life seen in our community?. People who live or spend time in Placer County are invited to participate in a survey and share thoughts, opinions and concerns around these key questions to help inform the future of Public Health programming.
Sierra Sun
Tickets available for The Constitutional Challenge
Tickets are on sale for The Constitutional Challenge, the League of Women Voters of Nevada County’s fun fundraiser, with American history as the honored guest. The Challenge will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. Tables of eight will compete...
Sierra Sun
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
