WRBI Radio
Mr. Eric Dale Simon
Mr. Eric Dale Simon, age 43, of near Fairview, Indiana, entered this life on May 30, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the loving son of Dale Charles and Mary Ann (Emge) Simon. Eric graduated in 1998 from the Switzerland County High School where he was active in FFA and Switzerland County 4-H Club. After high school, he attended Vincennes University for agribusiness. Eric enjoyed helping on the family farm near Fairview, Indiana. He was a former employee for the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana for a few years. Eric loved planning parties and mailing cards to his family and friends over the years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Most Sorrowful Mother of God Catholic Church in Vevay, Indiana. Dale enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bengals, as well as, football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing video games, writing, listening to music, socializing with his family, especially when it came to telling stories. Eric passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
wrtv.com
Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana
Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
WRBI Radio
Kimberly Layne Tippit
Kimberly Layne Tippitt, 57, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born May 8, 1965, in Fairbanks, Alaska, daughter of the late Wayne Clements and Betty (Norwood) Clements. Kim was very family oriented and loved spending time with everyone, especially her grandkids. She...
WRBI Radio
Debi Ott
Debi Ott, 60, of Batesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born September 14, 1962, in Rushville, IN, daughter of the late James Richard Masters and Phyllis (Alberta) Goodpaster. She was a former member of the Aurora Moose, Aurora Legion and Eagles. Debi enjoyed crossword puzzles, feeding...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
WRBI Radio
Springmeyer named Optimist Club Firefighter of the Year
Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Optimist Club awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award to longtime City of Greensburg firefighter Chris Springmeyer during the organization’s meeting Thursday morning at the city’s Ireland Street fire station. Springmeyer joined the fire service as a volunteer in 1992 and...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
WRBI Radio
Timothy Joseph Howard, 59
Timothy Joseph Howard, 59, of Greensburg, passed away on October 3rd, 2022. He was born on December 8th, 1962 in Anderson, Indiana to Richard and Dorothy (Transier) Howard. Tim was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and a 1985 graduate of Butler University. On September 27th, 1989, he married the love of his life, Sharon Beatty, and together they brought three sons into this world, Gibson, Baker, and Brogan.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
