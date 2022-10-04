Mr. Eric Dale Simon, age 43, of near Fairview, Indiana, entered this life on May 30, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the loving son of Dale Charles and Mary Ann (Emge) Simon. Eric graduated in 1998 from the Switzerland County High School where he was active in FFA and Switzerland County 4-H Club. After high school, he attended Vincennes University for agribusiness. Eric enjoyed helping on the family farm near Fairview, Indiana. He was a former employee for the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana for a few years. Eric loved planning parties and mailing cards to his family and friends over the years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Most Sorrowful Mother of God Catholic Church in Vevay, Indiana. Dale enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bengals, as well as, football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing video games, writing, listening to music, socializing with his family, especially when it came to telling stories. Eric passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

