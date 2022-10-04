ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WRBI Radio

Mr. Eric Dale Simon

Mr. Eric Dale Simon, age 43, of near Fairview, Indiana, entered this life on May 30, 1979 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County, Indiana and was the loving son of Dale Charles and Mary Ann (Emge) Simon. Eric graduated in 1998 from the Switzerland County High School where he was active in FFA and Switzerland County 4-H Club. After high school, he attended Vincennes University for agribusiness. Eric enjoyed helping on the family farm near Fairview, Indiana. He was a former employee for the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana for a few years. Eric loved planning parties and mailing cards to his family and friends over the years. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and was a member of the Most Sorrowful Mother of God Catholic Church in Vevay, Indiana. Dale enjoyed watching TV, especially the Bengals, as well as, football and basketball games. He also enjoyed playing video games, writing, listening to music, socializing with his family, especially when it came to telling stories. Eric passed away at 8:15 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Kimberly Layne Tippit

Kimberly Layne Tippitt, 57, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, IN. She was born May 8, 1965, in Fairbanks, Alaska, daughter of the late Wayne Clements and Betty (Norwood) Clements. Kim was very family oriented and loved spending time with everyone, especially her grandkids. She...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Debi Ott

Debi Ott, 60, of Batesville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born September 14, 1962, in Rushville, IN, daughter of the late James Richard Masters and Phyllis (Alberta) Goodpaster. She was a former member of the Aurora Moose, Aurora Legion and Eagles. Debi enjoyed crossword puzzles, feeding...
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Springmeyer named Optimist Club Firefighter of the Year

Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg Optimist Club awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year award to longtime City of Greensburg firefighter Chris Springmeyer during the organization’s meeting Thursday morning at the city’s Ireland Street fire station. Springmeyer joined the fire service as a volunteer in 1992 and...
GREENSBURG, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below. Week 8 Scores:. Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8. Alexandria 29, Frankton 22. Avon 27,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WRBI Radio

Timothy Joseph Howard, 59

Timothy Joseph Howard, 59, of Greensburg, passed away on October 3rd, 2022. He was born on December 8th, 1962 in Anderson, Indiana to Richard and Dorothy (Transier) Howard. Tim was a 1981 graduate of Pendleton Heights High School and a 1985 graduate of Butler University. On September 27th, 1989, he married the love of his life, Sharon Beatty, and together they brought three sons into this world, Gibson, Baker, and Brogan.
GREENSBURG, IN
wccbcharlotte.com

“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN

