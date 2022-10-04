ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Ocean County barrier islands see more flooding, strong winds

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The barrier islands are feeling the brunt of the relentless storm on this fifth day of rain, strong winds and flooding.

“My whole 90-foot dock is broken off,” says Steve Moss, of Surf City. “It's stuck between the pilings. It's going with the tides right now. All my electric got ripped off the lifts.”

Moss and his neighbors on Schoderer Lane in Surf City now have broken docks to repair. A lift holding a new Jet Ski collapsed over the weekend. The craft is now bashing in the waves against the bulkhead.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

In Harvey Cedars, a familiar sight of cliffs lines the wind- and wave-battered beach. Mayor Jon Oldham hopes another round of beach replenishment will put back what the five-day storm took away.

Tidal flooding along the bay continues to divert traffic, at times high enough to close down the boulevard and side streets.

Many neighbors say the waves were in the street Monday night. Some areas were covered by up to 3 and 4 feet of water.

