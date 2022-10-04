ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Green Bay, WI
NBC Sports

Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick

If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Aaron Rodgers
Jack Jones
ClutchPoints

thecomeback.com

NBC Sports

iheart.com

A Tale of Two Approaches

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur sounds like he would prefer a root canal. Aaron Rodgers cannot wait to get there. Perhaps the different approaches between coaches and players is the most stark contrast when it comes to how the Packers trip to London to play the New York Giants on Sunday plays within the walls of Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Nothing's ever easy

Mike and Wes review the victory over the Patriots, including the ups and downs (:33) and impact players (7:03) on both sides of the ball, two key third-down conversions (10:23) on offense, and LB Rashan Gary's disruptiveness on defense (14:13). They also look at other Week 4 results in the NFL, including the Vikings' win in London (16:31).
GREEN BAY, WI

