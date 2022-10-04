Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Playing In London
This Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play overseas. It's the second week in a row an NFL game will be played in London. Roger Goodell and Co. are clearly trying to make the sport more international. However, some players have a tough time with the NFL's scheduling ...
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Packers Are Signing Veteran Linebacker Off Saints' Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers need some added depth at linebacker and are getting it off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. The NFC North franchise is signing veteran linebacker Eric Wilson off the Saints' practice. It's likely Wilson gets immediate playing time for the Packers, ...
‘Both guys can be ‘dudes’: Aaron Rodgers’ comments on Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson will excite Packers fans
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense have had a slow start to the 2022 season. It’s clear Rodgers is working on figuring things out with his new cast of wide receivers, which has been quite a tall task considering the team traded away Davante Adams this offseason. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Packers from jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season.
Aaron Rodgers answers whether Packers’ young WRs may influence his retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very picky about which wide receivers he prefers to throw to. However, he is forging a connection with at least one rookie that may bring great news for the organization even beyond this season. On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Predictions: Week 5 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 5 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
iheart.com
A Tale of Two Approaches
GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur sounds like he would prefer a root canal. Aaron Rodgers cannot wait to get there. Perhaps the different approaches between coaches and players is the most stark contrast when it comes to how the Packers trip to London to play the New York Giants on Sunday plays within the walls of Lambeau Field.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 5
Our fantasy football experts offer up their NFL defense/special teams (DST) rankings for Week 5.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Nothing's ever easy
Mike and Wes review the victory over the Patriots, including the ups and downs (:33) and impact players (7:03) on both sides of the ball, two key third-down conversions (10:23) on offense, and LB Rashan Gary's disruptiveness on defense (14:13). They also look at other Week 4 results in the NFL, including the Vikings' win in London (16:31).
Comments / 0