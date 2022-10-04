Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Related
worcester.edu
First Generation Students
The Office of Multicultural Affairs is committed to providing access and retention services for our first generation students. Being a first generation student means that you are the first in your family to attend college/university and/or your parent(s) did not complete a 4-year college/university degree. Students To become more involved,...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - October 6
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
wgbh.org
What inclusionary zoning means and what Worcester is considering before it happens
As Worcester struggles with a shortage of affordable housing, city officials are considering joining other Massachusetts communities in mandating that a minimum percentage of new housing units be affordable for low- and moderate-income households. Worcester currently allows developers to charge whatever rent they want for new housing units. Often, those...
Taste of Shrewsbury Street on tap for week of Oct. 16
Fall is into full swing in Worcester, with the Taste of Shrewsbury Street making its annual return on Oct. 16. Mingle with friends and enjoy food samples from 4 to 8 p.m. at more than 25 restaurants located along the street, in addition to live music at several of the venues. Participating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
worcester.edu
Students, faculty reflect on decolonizing community engagement
More than seventy students, faculty, staff, and community members attended the panel discussion, “Organize to Decolonize: How Can We Decolonize Community Engagement.” The Tuesday, Sept. 27 event—the first one hosted by the newly established Department of Interdisciplinary Studies—considered issues that arise from the notion of “doing good,” how identities and privileges affect how individuals engage with communities, and how individuals can responsibly work with (not for) diverse communities without reproducing systems of oppression.
worcester.edu
New Welcome Center enhances campus visitors’ experience
The spacious, light-filled room features comfortable seating, a conference table, large digital screen, bottled water, and coffee. Worcester State blue and gold are everywhere, from the furniture to the carpet to the paint. Through the expansive windows, visitors can see a picturesque garden with trees and benches and the bustling campus beyond.
leominsterchamp.com
Chamber of Commerce leads effort to replace welcome sign at important gateway in Fitchburg
FITCHBURG — The North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the construction of a new welcome sign for the City of Fitchburg on South Street, a key gateway to the community. The new sign replaces a welcome sign originally constructed by the Sons and Daughters of Italy in...
Boston Globe
‘Remove that stressor’: Readers say these items should be banned from schools
Plus, see who readers think should be in charge of what stays and goes in the classroom. As schools try to get a handle on student performance and promote healthy learning environments, bans are becoming a popular way to get more control. Many of our readers think schools are doing the right thing by instating bans in classrooms.
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
wgbh.org
Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination
Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Over $430,000 raised in Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people took to the streets Sunday for the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over 1,400 participants walked a 3.1-mile loop through Worcester —starting and ending at the Hanover Insurance Office Park. The 257 teams raised over $438,000. The money will support...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
worcester.edu
New LEI director highlights diversity, inclusion, and her native Puerto Rico
Growing up in Puerto Rico, María Alicia Juncos-Gaultier could see how sprawling overdevelopment harmed the island’s natural beauty and resources, especially around the coast and beautiful beaches. “As a teenager, that led me to the environmental movement and working with underrepresented communities that were being displaced by these developments and impacted by gentrification,” she said.
rock929rocks.com
The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts
I’m Adam 12, so any time I make a list it’s a list of 12. That being said, here are The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. And you’d better believe I have credibility when it comes to all things haunted and spooky. First of all, I grew up on the North Shore. So starting in grade school (Greenwood School, represent), I was herded onto a big, yellow school bus with my classmates each and every October for field trips to Salem, MA. One year it would be The House of the Seven Gables, the next year it would be a walking tour of sites surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. When it comes to haunted places in Massachusetts, I’ve been hitting ’em all, and from an early age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
Springfield home healthcare agency falsely billed MassHealth
Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her office has reached a $430,000 settlement with a Springfield home care company and its CEO.
thescarlet.org
Worcester City Council Takes Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance One Step Further
Progressive Worcester City Council members reached a milestone in their fight for implementing an inclusionary zoning ordinance in the city recently when the proposal was featured in an official meeting at Worcester City Council. Inclusionary zoning is a policy tool that opens the housing market to people of varying incomes...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Food Hub opening marketplace in Glass Tower building on Main Street
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Regional Food Hub is opening a marketplace on the first floor of the Glass Tower building at 446 Main Street. The new marketplace will offer dining options from a rotating group of the Food Hub's entrepreneurs. Director Shon Rainford said it will be like a...
Comments / 0