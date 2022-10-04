I’m Adam 12, so any time I make a list it’s a list of 12. That being said, here are The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. And you’d better believe I have credibility when it comes to all things haunted and spooky. First of all, I grew up on the North Shore. So starting in grade school (Greenwood School, represent), I was herded onto a big, yellow school bus with my classmates each and every October for field trips to Salem, MA. One year it would be The House of the Seven Gables, the next year it would be a walking tour of sites surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. When it comes to haunted places in Massachusetts, I’ve been hitting ’em all, and from an early age.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO