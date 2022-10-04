ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

worcester.edu

First Generation Students

The Office of Multicultural Affairs is committed to providing access and retention services for our first generation students. Being a first generation student means that you are the first in your family to attend college/university and/or your parent(s) did not complete a 4-year college/university degree. Students To become more involved,...
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

What inclusionary zoning means and what Worcester is considering before it happens

As Worcester struggles with a shortage of affordable housing, city officials are considering joining other Massachusetts communities in mandating that a minimum percentage of new housing units be affordable for low- and moderate-income households. Worcester currently allows developers to charge whatever rent they want for new housing units. Often, those...
WORCESTER, MA
worcester.edu

Students, faculty reflect on decolonizing community engagement

More than seventy students, faculty, staff, and community members attended the panel discussion, “Organize to Decolonize: How Can We Decolonize Community Engagement.” The Tuesday, Sept. 27 event—the first one hosted by the newly established Department of Interdisciplinary Studies—considered issues that arise from the notion of “doing good,” how identities and privileges affect how individuals engage with communities, and how individuals can responsibly work with (not for) diverse communities without reproducing systems of oppression.
WORCESTER, MA
worcester.edu

New Welcome Center enhances campus visitors’ experience

The spacious, light-filled room features comfortable seating, a conference table, large digital screen, bottled water, and coffee. Worcester State blue and gold are everywhere, from the furniture to the carpet to the paint. Through the expansive windows, visitors can see a picturesque garden with trees and benches and the bustling campus beyond.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Former Unum building getting new life in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The building at 1 Mercantile Street has gone through a number of changes in its short time in downtown Worcester. Insurance company Unum stunned the city in 2020 when they announced they and their 400-plus employees were leaving for good. They were the building’s largest tenant.
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination

Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Over $430,000 raised in Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer's

WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people took to the streets Sunday for the Worcester County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over 1,400 participants walked a 3.1-mile loop through Worcester —starting and ending at the Hanover Insurance Office Park. The 257 teams raised over $438,000. The money will support...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
worcester.edu

New LEI director highlights diversity, inclusion, and her native Puerto Rico

Growing up in Puerto Rico, María Alicia Juncos-Gaultier could see how sprawling overdevelopment harmed the island’s natural beauty and resources, especially around the coast and beautiful beaches. “As a teenager, that led me to the environmental movement and working with underrepresented communities that were being displaced by these developments and impacted by gentrification,” she said.
WORCESTER, MA
rock929rocks.com

The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts

I’m Adam 12, so any time I make a list it’s a list of 12. That being said, here are The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. And you’d better believe I have credibility when it comes to all things haunted and spooky. First of all, I grew up on the North Shore. So starting in grade school (Greenwood School, represent), I was herded onto a big, yellow school bus with my classmates each and every October for field trips to Salem, MA. One year it would be The House of the Seven Gables, the next year it would be a walking tour of sites surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. When it comes to haunted places in Massachusetts, I’ve been hitting ’em all, and from an early age.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thescarlet.org

Worcester City Council Takes Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance One Step Further

Progressive Worcester City Council members reached a milestone in their fight for implementing an inclusionary zoning ordinance in the city recently when the proposal was featured in an official meeting at Worcester City Council. Inclusionary zoning is a policy tool that opens the housing market to people of varying incomes...
WORCESTER, MA

