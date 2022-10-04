ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Giants bring back former anchor of their defense

Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral

The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky

Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
SANTA CLARA, CA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice

Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury

With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

