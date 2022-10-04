Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense
Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
Millions tuned in to see Ben Simmons take a jumper against the Sixers.
NBA・
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Preps to Pros: Is Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson the next Lamar Jackson?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna & Andrew Ivins discuss if Kansas State commit Avery Jackson can be the next Lamar Jackson.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral
The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
Darnell Mooney: Bears Bad Red Zone Trips Stemmed From Bad Practice
Mooney: Bears red zone woes stemmed from bad practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest talking points following the Bears’ loss to the Giants in Week 4 was their sudden inability to score in the red zone. Coming into the game, the Bears had scored five touchdowns in seven red zone trips. The 71.4% conversion rate was top-five in the NFL. But they went 0-3 in the red zone against the Giants, settling for three field goals. If they had kept up with their previous rate, two of those field goals would’ve been touchdownsー an eight point difference with the extra points. Instead of losing 20-12, they would’ve been playing in overtime.
Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury
With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
