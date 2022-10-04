Read full article on original website
15 Things You Should Never Do at a Boise State Home Game
Boise State football season is in full swing and there’s nothing quite like being part of the crowd at Albertsons Stadium. Over the years, Bronco Nation has created some incredible game day traditions. The back and forth Boise State battle cry that you can hear that rocks the entire campus. The iconic “And that’s another Bronco…first down” chant. Cheering on the cute pup retrieving the tee. The Bronco Walk. Nailing the color scheme. Game day in Bronco Nation is truly an experience to remember!
CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired
They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
KIVI-TV
5 games into the season, how does Boise State's defense stack up?
Through five weeks of the season, there isn't much certain about Boise State's offense — but the defense might be another story. The team changed starting quarterbacks and got a new offensive coordinator prior to Friday's game against San Diego State and that game had two halves that were night and day.
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
Get A Free Psychic Reading On The Radio In Boise
I’ll be the first to admit that I have always been naturally skeptical of those who say they have psychic abilities. I am not saying that it’s impossible as there are crazier things that I believe in. I won’t rule it out and last week, my co-host, Ryan had an experience with a psychic right in front of me that gave me a pinch of belief. That experience was with none other than Psychic Sheila who joined the morning show last Friday. Sheila gave an in-depth read on Ryan while also picking up on some things in my own life that I hadn’t shared before. Is Psychic Sheila the real deal?
How the Incredibly Popular Ford Idaho Center Got Its Name
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, and with the Thomas Rhett concert coming up, I was wondering how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was created (under a different name) all the way back in 1997. At the time,...
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
Housing bust or first to adjust? What’s actually happening in Boise, Idaho
Boise, Idaho, is the first metro area in Zillow’s Home Value Index to see a year-over-year price decline. Does this mean the Boise housing market is crashing? Here’s what local real estate agents say — and why local data doesn’t necessarily jibe.
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
Red Lights Illuminate Boise This Week For A Special Cause
We’ve always shown major support for our firefighters throughout the year but this month marks a time when we remember our fallen heroes. The second of this month marked the beginning of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, which will go until Sunday, October 9th. Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters pays tribute to those who died while serving in the line of duty. To show support for Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters, families, businesses, and other local entities use red lights to light their buildings for the evening.
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
BF buys GF Idaho Lottery Ticket. She Wins. Who Gets The Money?
He was just trying to make his girlfriend's day a little better. After she gets home from her job at UPS, Kacie Nilson had some Idaho Lottery scratchies to go through. Luckily, her boyfriend had just that waiting for her. Like numerous times before, Kacie scratched off each ticket. Only...
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
5 Fun Ways to Treat Yourself When You’re Single Living in Boise
Boise is apparently one of the best cities for dating and being single, and that's not surprising because there are so many fun (and social) things to do here in Boise!. But more than just having a lot to do, there are also more people here than ever before that are living ALONE and Boise is reported to be one of the top cities in America for having one-person households.
Reba McEntire Excited To Return To Nampa Where It all Began
The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?. Reba...
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Boise Named One of the Best “Mini Vacations” That Won’t Break the Bank
Boise (and the whole Treasure Valley) is a really great place to live and settle down, and sometimes we take for granted the amazing opportunities around us. While we live here and love it here, many around the country and the world enjoy being here, too, and Boise is quickly becoming one of the best vacation spots!
Is This The Greatest Idea For An Idaho Law Ever?
One of the amazing components of working in this field is how many people we encounter in various ways. Sometimes, it’s out at a live broadcast while other times it’s through our social media. In today’s case, however, an interesting concept was presented to me via the Mix 106 app by a woman who calls herself Cara and lives in Meridian.
Post Register
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
kmvt
Salt Lake Express announces acquisition of two companies, expanding service routes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is going to be expanding its service into the western region. Salt Lake Express is announcing the acquisition of Northwestern Stage Lines, a transportation company based in Spokane, Washington, and Boise-Winnemucca Stages in Boise. The deal closed on September 30th,...
