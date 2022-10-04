I’ll be the first to admit that I have always been naturally skeptical of those who say they have psychic abilities. I am not saying that it’s impossible as there are crazier things that I believe in. I won’t rule it out and last week, my co-host, Ryan had an experience with a psychic right in front of me that gave me a pinch of belief. That experience was with none other than Psychic Sheila who joined the morning show last Friday. Sheila gave an in-depth read on Ryan while also picking up on some things in my own life that I hadn’t shared before. Is Psychic Sheila the real deal?

