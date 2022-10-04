ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England hooker George out of autumn tests after foot injury

 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Hooker Jamie George has been ruled out of England’s autumn rugby tests because of a foot injury.

George was hurt while playing for Saracens on Saturday, and departed with his left foot in a boot.

A brief statement by the club on Tuesday said he will be out for 10 weeks until early December, without elaborating.

That makes him unavailable for England’s home series in November against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa. He has 69 England caps.

George, a two-time British and Irish Lion, was omitted on form from the England squad before the 2021 autumn tests but came back thanks to others’ injuries. He was second choice at the start of the Six Nations this year but injuries again restored to him the No. 2 jersey.

He started all three tests in Australia in July and made an imposing start to the season, but England coach Eddie Jones must plan for this autumn without him.

