Music

The FADER

GloRilla announces Anyways, Life’s Great… EP

GloRilla has announced her first major label studio project, a nine-track EP titled Anyways, Life’s Great…, due out November 11 via CMG/Interscope. The forthcoming record will include the Memphis rappers’ two September singles: “Blessed,” a solo cut she released earlier in the month, and “Tomorrow 2,” a Cardi B collab that dropped September 23 and instantly earned its own TikTok dance, helping it debut at number one on Apple Music and YouTube and at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.
NME

Watch Beabadoobee deliver a grungy cover of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’

Beabadoobee recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the singer-songwriter delivered a grungy rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit ‘A Thousand Miles’. Beatrice Laus’ take amplifies the energy of the original piano-led ballad, with crunchy, overdriven guitars and propulsive drums coming courtesy of her bandmates. In addition to ‘A Thousand Miles’, Beabadoobee also performed a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘The Perfect Pair’, lifted from July’s ‘Beatopia’. Watch both performances below:
NME

Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Rolling Stone

Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining European Tour Dates Over Health Concerns

Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced Monday that he will not finish out the rest of his European tour due to continued health issues. The former Fleetwood Mac member was scheduled to play across Europe through Nov. 13 before returning for several U.S shows. “Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey Buckingham is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase,” Buckingham’s team said in a statement. “Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the...
NME

Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19

Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Outsider.com

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
The FADER

Supreme’s creative director calls Kanye West “an insecure narcissist”

Kanye West has attracted the ire of Tremaine Emory, creative director for Supreme, after West accused Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, of "killing [his] best friend" Virgil Abloh. Abloh became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in 2018 and passed away from cancer in 2021. West's Instagram post,...
The FADER

WILLOW is on the dark side now

Nearing her 22nd birthday and the release of her 5th studio album, WILLOW announces her villain era on the new episode of The FADER Interview. Willow Smith, now just WILLOW, has, because of her very famous parents, been in the limelight from birth. Her identity, for the most part, was thrust on her. And from the outside looking in, most would say she’s been living a charmed life. At her core, though, WILLOW seems to get that she’s just another human being floating on a rock in the middle of space with billions of other rocks and balls of cosmic energy — and that nobody knows shit about anything.
