Nearing her 22nd birthday and the release of her 5th studio album, WILLOW announces her villain era on the new episode of The FADER Interview. Willow Smith, now just WILLOW, has, because of her very famous parents, been in the limelight from birth. Her identity, for the most part, was thrust on her. And from the outside looking in, most would say she’s been living a charmed life. At her core, though, WILLOW seems to get that she’s just another human being floating on a rock in the middle of space with billions of other rocks and balls of cosmic energy — and that nobody knows shit about anything.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO