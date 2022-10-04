ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brodhead, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Brodhead, WI
nbc15.com

Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Brodhead High School
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
nbc15.com

Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS 58

Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy