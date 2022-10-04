Read full article on original website
Related
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Clayton Willi Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer, Shot Her in Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #29
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Clayton Willi was one of them. His release was discretionary. 29th in the...
Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks STRIPS off and stuffs his 'objection' sign into his waistband - as judge reads out 77 counts against him
The man accused of driving his car through a Wisconsin parade has been ejected from the courtroom on the fourth day of his trial - only to appear shirtless while livestreaming in from a sperate room. Darrell Brooks, 40, also stuffed a laminated sign reading 'objection' into the waistband of...
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
WIFR
Birthday parade for four-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday was supposed to be the happiest of occasions, celebrating a South Beloit boy’s fifth trip around the sun, but that all changed on a tragic Saturday. “Jack was four years old, playing soccer on a Saturday,” said Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan....
nbc15.com
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
nbc15.com
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.
CBS 58
Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
nbc15.com
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘First Time I Heard About It’: Another Murder Victim’s Family, From Beloit, Didn’t Know About Parole
It’s happened again. Pretty much every time we track down a murder victim’s family in a parole case, they tell us they didn’t know about it at all or heard about the parole after it was too late to object. And so it went with Roger Ripp,...
nbc15.com
Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
Comments / 0