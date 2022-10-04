Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Part Of New York City’s Growing EV Fleet
In addition to proving popular among consumers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has also joined a number of government fleets around the globe in recent months, including the London Ambulance Service, the Dearborn Police Department, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security, to name just a few. Back in December, New York City also announced that it had ordered 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers as it aims to to transition its municipal fleet to EVs by the year 2035. Now, the city has announced that it remains on track to reach that goal thanks to some recent progress.
fordauthority.com
Rare 1995 Ford Mustang GTS Coupe Up For Auction
There have been many variants and special edition versions of the venerable Ford Mustang over the years, but few are quite as obscure – and arguably cool – as the 1995 Ford Mustang GTS. Offered for just one model year, the GTS features all of the same performance goodies as the GT, albeit without all of the things that don’t contribute to performance, making it lighter and more formidable. Now, one of these rare machines is up for grabs on Cars & Bids, giving someone the chance to own a pretty cool slice of pony car history.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT-Based Supercar To Debut At Bathurst 1000
When the veil was finally pulled off the 2024 Ford Mustang, it rode in with the high-performance Ford Mustang Dark Horse at its side. The Ford Mustang Dark Horse represents the start of a new chapter for The Blue Oval’s racing efforts, and will soon compete in top motorsports divisions across the globe, including in Nascar, IMSA for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Australian Supercars. To that end, Ford Australia recently announced that its new Supercars racer will soon hit the track, according to a report by CarExpert, which will represent the first time the upcoming racing variant will be seen in public.
fordauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts As Updated Ford Super Duty Rival
After months of teasing, the 2023 Ford Super Duty was finally unveiled last week, debuting with revised exterior and interior styling along with the all-new 6.8L V8 engine, as Ford Authority exclusively reported. Recently, Ford’s crosstown rival, General Motors, debuted a refreshed 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD that will go head-to-head with the new Super Duty. Now, The Blue Oval will have one more updated rival in the heavy-duty pickup segment, as GM recently brought the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD to the fight.
fordauthority.com
Blaney’s No. 12 Nascar Mustang Loses Fall Talladega 2022 At The Line: Video
Ryan Blaney made a last-ditch attempt to put the No. 12 Nascar Mustang in Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2nd, but lost the race by .046 seconds to Chase Elliott’s No. 9 Chevy Camaro ZL1. Blaney’s No. 12 Mustang lost ground when Elliott’s No. 9 Camaro shot...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Team Open To Front E-Locker For Tremor
The Blue Oval recently revealed the 2023 Ford Super Duty in full, bringing an array of new tech to the F-Series lineup, such as advanced lane centering and Pro Power Onboard. The Tremor nameplate will make a return also, but it will not feature a front electronic-locking differential, a technology that may seem like a no-brainer to some. However, Ford Authority recently learned that the Super Duty team hasn’t completely written off the idea, and is open to considering adding one to the lineup in the future.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape Production Pushed Back Six Weeks
Though the 2023 Ford Escape has yet to be officially unveiled, order banks for the refreshed crossover opened up at select dealers back on September 19th, as Ford Authority originally reported back in June. Production was slated to begin at the Louisville Assembly plant on November 1st, but sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Escape production has now been pushed back by a grand total of six weeks.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Black Appearance Package Revealed
Among various other changes for its second year of production, the 2023 Ford Maverick is also gaining a new Black Appearance Package, as Ford Authority originally reported last month. However, there were no details on what this new package consists of, nor photos of what it looks like at that time. Now, the 2023 Ford Maverick Black Appearance Package has been revealed in its entirety, giving shoppers a detailed look at the brand new offering.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select Order Banks Close This Week
The 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E introduced some changes to the all-electric crossover, including some rather significant price increases. However, the high starting price point hasn’t deterred interested customers from ordering a Mustang Mach-E, as Ford Authority recently learned that the order banks for the crossover’s base Select trim level will temporarily close at the end of this week.
fordauthority.com
2016 Ford C-Max Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $15K
Though it has been out of production for years now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades, including landing a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000, Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000, top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy, and The Most Satisfying Five-Year-Old Hybrids lists. Now, the awards continue to roll in – this time for the 2016 Ford C-Max, in particular – which has been named among the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $15,000 by Kelley Blue Book.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Among Finalists For 2023 Green Truck Of The Year
The 2022 Ford Maverick arrived at dealers a little over one year ago, but the compact pickup is still a highly desirable vehicle and a critically acclaimed product. As Ford Authority recently reported, The Blue Oval received over 86,000 orders for the 2023 model during the seven day period when order banks were open, a volume that will likely exceed the amount of total Maverick sales for calendar year 2022. As such, it is nearly impossible to ignore a model that has already had such an impact on the market, which explains why Green Car Journal named the Maverick a finalist for the 2023 Green Truck of the Year award.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Looks Great In White
The redesigned seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was recently revealed, ushering in a new chapter in the pony car’s history. The forthcoming model introduces a host of changes over the outgoing sixth-generation Mustang, and its lineup includes the Mustang Dark Horse, a performance-oriented variant that’s ready to tackle the track. So far, photos have only depicted the muscle car in blue, but an image recently surfaced on social media of the Mustang Dark Horse with a stunning white paint job.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick September Orders May Beat Out 2022 Sales
The Ford Maverick has been in high demand since the day it became available for customers to reserve, and FoMoCo’s order banks are still overflowing with unfilled orders. That’s part of the reason why the automaker decided to close 2023 Ford Maverick order banks after just seven days, but The Blue Oval also noted that it had received tremendous demand from new customers for the new model year as well. Now, thanks to FoMoCo’s September sales report, we know exactly how many new orders it received for the 2023 Ford Maverick.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Bullitt Spotted Testing In Matte Dark Highland Green Paint: Exclusive
Ford hasn’t hopped on the matte paint trend straight from the factory quite yet, but as Ford Authority exclusively reported earlier this month, The Blue Oval is considering adding matte paint colors to its lineup. And now, it seems that Ford might be testing matte colors, as we recently spotted a 2021 Ford Mustang Bullitt running around the automaker’s campus wearing a Matte Dark Highland Green paint scheme.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueCruise / Lincoln ActiveGlide Enrollment Still Growing
Ford BlueCruise and its counterpart, Lincoln ActiveGlide, experienced a rather troublesome beginning, but things have since calmed down for The Blue Oval’s semi-autonomous driver assist feature. An increasing number of owners of Ford and Lincoln Products have opted into the technology, as evidenced by increased enrollment numbers in the automaker’s U.S. sales report for September 2022.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited In Peak Blue: Gallery
Back in August, Ford revealed that the Bronco family would receive special Heritage Edition models for the 2023 model year, featuring retro-inspired two-tone paint schemes as a throwback to liveries from the Bronco’s past. Ford Authority recently spotted a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition up close at the Woodward Dream Cruise, sporting a coat of Yellowstone Metallic paint. Now, we’ve gotten a good look at another one, this time a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition dressed in Peak Blue.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022
Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
The 2022 Ford Maverick is currently nearing the end of its production run after a slightly extended session designed to churn out more examples, so The Blue Oval can fulfil as many orders as possible. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis prevented the automaker from producing as many as it could, so it is scrambling to make up for lost time. Despite the imminent switchover to the 2023 model, the company decided to introduce a new change to the lineup that impacts one of the two keys included with certain models, likely as a way to deliver as many pickups as possible.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Steering Wheel Preconditioning System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a steering wheel preconditioning system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 28th, 2019, published on October 4th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11458801. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a host of heater-related patents in recent months,...
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
