Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Sept. 16

Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down.

A caller reported one of their retirement accounts had been completely drained of funds. After a brief investigation, police found the balance of the account had been transferred to another account when the caller changed employers. No crime.

A caller reported they and their recently divorced ex were in need of guidance in how to go about dividing assets. Police advised the couple that the matter was civil and to seek appropriate attorneys.

Saturday, Sept. 17

A caller reported someone entered their unlocked home in the middle of the night, while the residents were home, rearranged rooms and flipped furnishings upside down without taking anything. Officers identified and arrested the suspect; he was lodged at the jail for burglary. The Forest Grove Police Department reminds residents that locking one's front door, especially overnight, is quite prudent.

Police and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a parking lot where a discarded cigarette is believed to have ignited a very dry wall of arborvitae. The flame was extinguished with minimal damage to the adjacent building.

An officer arrested a man for DUII after he sped past a patrol officer on Main Street with a flat tire, driving on the rim. He was lodged at the jail.

A caller reported a friend was sending "weird" texts, likely fueled by liquid courage. No crime.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Police responded to a reported homicide outside a neighborhood residence. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect was identified, arrested, and lodged at the jail.

A caller reported finding a handgun under a tree in their yard. The weapon in question was determined to be a BB gun. No owner could be located, and the gun was seized for destruction.

A caller reported finding their vehicle, which had allegedly been stolen three days prior, parked in a shopping center parking lot. The caller and vehicle were gone prior to police arrival.

Monday, Sept. 19

Officers responded to a crash between a cement truck and a semi-truck at the intersection of Martin Road and Highway 47. The at-fault driver was cited and both vehicles towed. No injuries were reported.

A local store reported a man was at the location harassing employees for enforcing a store policy prohibiting the cashing of multiple checks in the same day. Officers ultimately trespassed the man for 24 hours, when he could return to cash a second check.

A caller reported a suspicious man walking along Elm Street attempting to light things on fire with an aerosol device. Officers located the man, but no evidence of fire, incendiary devices, or criminal activity. He agreed to move along

Tuesday, Sept. 20

An officer stopped a vehicle along 19th Avenue for a traffic stop and subsequently arrested the driver after they were found to have two outstanding felony warrants and a large quantity of methamphetamine in their pocket. The driver was lodged at the jail.

A caller reported a man was bouncing a soccer ball on a car. The man was gone prior to police arrival. The car was not damaged.

A caller reported that documents and other paperwork were stolen from their vehicle overnight. Officers are investigating.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

A caller reported three goats crossing a roadway. Much like chickens, their motives were unknown, but officers presume it was to get to the other side.

Police were called to a local convenience store where a caller reported a clerk was accusing him of stealing. Officers sorted out that an argument over an expired promotional price had taken place, but nothing criminal. Peace was restored.

Officers were called to check on an elderly person who had fallen ill and had not been seen for several days. Police located the individual sound asleep in their bed, but otherwise fine.

Thursday, Sept. 22

A caller reported a man was speeding in a parking lot and honking the horn at children. The driver advised police they were honking at the children so as to not hit them. No crime.

Officers responded to a medical emergency up in Forest Gale Heights. After multiple rounds of CPR, a pulse returned, and the individual was transported to the hospital.

A caller reported their car window had been broken out sometime during the course of the last week while parked along 19th Avenue. Police are investigating.

