Oklahoma announces captains for Red River Showdown with Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners look to break their two-game losing streak this Saturday against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown.

Ahead of one of the biggest games in college football’s long history, Oklahoma announced who will be representing the team as a captain in the Cotton Bowl.

Tight end Brayden Willis, guard Chris Murray, linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White, and safety Justin Broiles will be leading the Sooners as they prepare for the Texas Longhorns.

Each player will be making their second appearance as a weekly captain for Oklahoma. This group represents some of the most veteran players on the roster. Reeling after two-straight losses, Oklahoma needs leadership now more than ever.

Take a look at some of the best pictures of Oklahoma’s captains during their time at Oklahoma.