Norman, OK

Oklahoma announces captains for Red River Showdown with Texas

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners look to break their two-game losing streak this Saturday against the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown.

Ahead of one of the biggest games in college football’s long history, Oklahoma announced who will be representing the team as a captain in the Cotton Bowl.

Tight end Brayden Willis, guard Chris Murray, linebackers David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White, and safety Justin Broiles will be leading the Sooners as they prepare for the Texas Longhorns.

Each player will be making their second appearance as a weekly captain for Oklahoma. This group represents some of the most veteran players on the roster. Reeling after two-straight losses, Oklahoma needs leadership now more than ever.

Take a look at some of the best pictures of Oklahoma’s captains during their time at Oklahoma.

Related
The Associated Press

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables hits rough patch in 1st year

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The party is over for Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s new football coach was welcomed at the Norman airport like a conquering hero when he arrived to replace USC-bound Lincoln Riley in December. Venables seemed to be the perfect person to steady the program to fans who had been watching him ever since he left his job as an Oklahoma assistant after the 2011 season to become defensive coordinator at Clemson. Some had second thoughts when Venables vehemently approved of popular receivers coach Cale Gundy’s resignation in August after Gundy said a “racially charged” word at a film session. All seemed forgiven when Oklahoma got off to a 3-0 start that culminated with a 49-14 blowout of Nebraska, but things fell apart the next two weeks. The Sooners lost at home to Kansas State, then were demolished 55-24 at TCU. Oklahoma has fallen out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since October 2020, ending a run of 31 straight rankings.
247Sports

Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
NewsBreak
Football
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
oc.edu

More Than A Coach: Ray Vaughn

When Ray Vaughn accepted the job as the athletic director at Central Christian College in 1958, the school - which had just moved from Bartlesville to the northern edge of Oklahoma City - had no athletic facilities for its fledgling intercollegiate basketball and track and field programs. It was a far cry from the local high school powerhouse he’d helped build at Capitol Hill High School.
travelyouman.com

The 13 Best Golf Courses In Austin Texas

A surprise and significant setback for Austin’s public golf was the end of 2019 closure of the well-liked Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course on the city’s east side for redevelopment. We had no idea how significant the shutdown would turn out to be at the time. A few months later, COVID-19 appeared, followed by a rise in golf rounds. The golf market’s “oversupply” narrative had officially changed to one of balance, or dare I say, under-supply?
KVUE

Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.
