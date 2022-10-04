ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Power Rankings: Tide rises, Georgia declines and looking for answers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Kirby Smart isn’t about to apologize for a road win at Missouri, even while many wonder what is happening to his Georgia football team.

The same Bulldogs who routed Oregon by a 49-3 count and steamrolled South Carolina 48-6 have looked susceptible in wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22).

“We have to have some answers ... and we have to get answers for them fast,” Smart said. “It starts with getting some wide receivers healthy and being able to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs’ pass game has sputtered of late with Stetson Bennett, as Georgia clearly isn’t the same team with feature receiver A.D. Mitchell out with an ankle injury the past three games and Ladd McConkey missing a step while playing with turf toe.

DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
dawgnation.com

Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’

Georgia is unlikely to have its top defensive lineman in Jalen Carter as he deals with an MCL injury. That appears to have emboldened Auburn heading into Saturday’s game. Auburn center Brandon Council spoke to reporters on Wednesday at Auburn and made it clear how the Tigers could go about beating Georgia in Athens for the first time since the 2005 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Pollack says Georgia's struggles can be blamed on immaturity

David Pollack understands some of the problems Georgia had the last 2 weeks in lackluster wins over Kent State and at Missouri. His “College GameDay” colleague, Rece Davis, said he was not bothered by the “sleepwalking” by the Bulldogs. “There’s something to be said about that,...
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Stinchcomb points to why he has a cause for concern about Georgia

Georgia made quick work of its first 3 opponents to race to a 3-0 start. But against Kent State and Missouri, Kirby Smart’s team has put out a pair of performances that have been far from convincing. The Bulldogs held a 26-13 lead over the Golden Flashes at halftime...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
WGAU

Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker

This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
accesswdun.com

Jefferson High School football player found dead after Lawrenceville shooting

Update 10-06-2022 at 5:10 p.m. The Gwinnett County Police Department has one suspect in custody in connection with 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt's death. According to a press release from the agency, the suspect is from out-of-state. Detectives believe the suspect may have known DeWitt and they do not believe the encounter was random. The investigation is ongoing.
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
