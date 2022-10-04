Read full article on original website
Rep. Lauren Boebert, Adam Frisch quarrel in congressional race’s only live debate
Rep. Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch spent their first — and most likely only — live debate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat criticizing each other’s records, unleashing opposition research and appealing to voters as to why they should represent the state’s geographically largest and one of its most diverse constituencies.
coloradopolitics.com
Lauren Boebert in statistical dead heat with challenger Adam Frisch, Dem's internal polling shows
The Democrat running to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has pulled within 2 percentage points of the Republican incumbent in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, putting the candidates in a statistical tie only weeks before voting begins in the state, according to an internal poll released Tuesday by Boebert's challenger. The...
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border.
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Vice President Kamala Harris if 'threat from within' is a bigger threat than 9/11
NBC's Chuck Todd asked Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview that aired on Sunday if the "threat from within" the U.S. was a bigger threat than the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Todd noted that Sunday was the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and added "not quite 20 years after...
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
MSNBC guest and Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi warned people of color that if they don’t vote in the upcoming midterms, they "may not have an opportunity to vote again in a free and fair election." Amandi claimed that if Republican’s gain the congressional majority in the November elections, they...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
iheart.com
‘WAKE UP’: This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER
In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
Chris Christie: DOJ’s chances of succeeding in challenge of special master in Trump case ‘pretty good’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the Department of Justice (DOJ) has “a pretty good chance” in its appeal of an order for a special master to look over the documents seized by the FBI at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. “I think...
iheart.com
'Unlivable' Homes On Islands, 'Alligators Running Around' Amid Ian Recovery
Sanibel Island, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian, is now cut off from the Florida peninsula, which has resulted in a heavy presence of alligators and snakes, as rescue efforts continue. “There are a lot places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and...
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, including stuffing photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, book says
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, according to a new book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman. One staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, causing it to break. "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" will be released...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party
Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show." Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.
Washington Examiner
These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?
The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
bloomberglaw.com
Two Biden White House Lawyers Exit to Join Latham in DC Office
Danielle Conley and Jonathan Su have left White House Counsel’s Office posts for partner jobs at Latham & Watkins, the law firm announced Monday. Conley also previously worked in the Justice Department and was a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. She has represented companies, boards, and educational institutions in government and internal investigations, according to her new firm.
Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
eenews.net
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
