Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh
Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.
insideevs.com
New Fiido X E-Bike Brings Practicality And Affordability To The Table
The Fiido X was initially unveiled to the public in the summer of 2021, when it saw strong sales as a result of its simple yet sophisticated appearance. Due to its folding frame, which made it a perfect choice even for those living in small city flats, the X also demonstrated its reliability as a compact and convenient commuter.
Gear Patrol
Hyperlite Releases Its First Ski Pack, and It's a Featherweight Wonder
Pick up a Hyperlite Mountain Gear backpack, and you'll be blown away by what you're not feeling: weight. Bulk. Unnecessary trimmings and features. Hyperlite has built its reputation around constructing lightweight, high-quality backpacking packs, tents and accessories meant to get you outside, without weighing you down. Today, the brand announced...
Top Speed
Every Zero Electric Motorcycle Ranked by Price
If electric power is the future of personal transport, then surely it makes sense to take a long, hard look at those companies that have been playing in the field for the longest time. Zero Motorcycles has been in business since 2006 and the range now covers all motorcycling needs. Here’s our rundown of every Zero you can buy today.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gear Patrol
See Better and Ski Better with Reks’ New Ski Goggles
Reks’ new Ski Goggles include two magnetized spherical lenses for peak visibility and high-performance wear. Available in six color-boosting lens options, the goggles are designed to optimize visual light transmission to minimize glare on bright landscapes. On top of that, Reks makes it super easy to lock in your own prescription lenses. Choose from a single vision prescription lens insert (with anti-fog coating) or a progressive prescription lens insert. In either case, the unisex frames are equipped to fit a variety of different face shapes, head sizes and needs, so you can trust they’ll hold up to any challenge on any slope. If you’re new to the brand, check out a full video explainer detailing all the goggles’ features here. Otherwise, if you’re a tried and true fan make sure to act fast – Reks’ High-Performance Ski Goggles are 30% off for a limited time.
Gear Patrol
This Lightweight Knife is All You Need
Case Knives’ new Black Anodized Aluminum G-10 Marilla is a reliable one-handed knife you’ll reach for at every task. Weighing in at just 3.6 ounces, the knife features a 3.4 inch 35VN stainless steel drop point blade with a stonewashed satin finish. Its handle is made of a durable, lightweight anodized aluminum and features a textured black G-10 center inlay for added grip. While the knife’s flipper designs allows quick and reliable deployment, its locking mechanism is also equipped to keep the blade locked in place once opened. Then, when it comes time to stow the piece, fans can take advantage of the Marilla’s reversible deep carry steel pocket clip. Available today with a limited lifetime warranty, this is a knife you’ll want to keep forever.
Gear Patrol
Mondaine's Classic Clock Levels Up with Internet Power
Switzerland's railway clocks have come to symbolize a nation known for, among other things, watchmaking and hyper-punctual trains. This deceptively simple design is packed, however, with more than symbolism, as it's also pragmatic and simultaneously a Bauhaus design icon — and it's got a unique timekeeping feature. Licensed to...
Gear Patrol
Win a Fall Adventure Pack Worth Over $1,400
The transition to fall is huge: time to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your travel gear and start prepping for cold weather adventures. To give you the upper hand this year, we teamed up with our friends at Arlo Skye, Blundstone, Jacob Bromwell and Work Sharp to curate a pack of premium, adventure-ready gear worth over $1,400 – that you've got a chance to win. From quality boots and outdoor gear to drinkware and the luggage you’ll use to carry it all – we’ll keep you adventure-ready wherever the cold weather takes you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Save up to $300 Off E-Bikes at Rad Power Bikes Right Now
With gas prices in flux and the cost of nearly everything going up, a lot of people are looking for ways to cut costs. Cities often charge a premium for parking, and traffic can be a hassle to navigate through. E-bikes, along with scooters and other ridable tech, have skyrocketed in popularity as a way to get where you're going without breaking a sweat. There are a ton of electric bike options available that can provide you a green way to navigate your city, commute to work or get around campus. And many of them are reasonably priced, especially if you hold out for a good deal.
Gear Patrol
Parachute Drops into Your Den with First-Ever Living Room Furniture Collection
You’re probably familiar with Parachute for their dependable and stylish collection of bedroom and bathroom goods, like sheets, robes and towels. And, if you follow the brand a little more closely, then you may recall them debuting their first line of bedroom furniture last year. As a brand that...
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
Gear Patrol
Brooks Sneakers for Every Type of Runner
A quality pair of sneakers is vital for crushing your goals and avoiding injury uninjured on the pavement. Moreover the benefits of rotating your running shoes are numerous. Whether you're searching for a pair to begin your training journey or to replace high-mileage runners, Academy Sports has you covered with a perfect pair of Brooks for every type of runner. Brooks creates shoes to support you every step of the way, delivering finely tuned cushion and support for any goal, from marathons to the occasional jog. Check out our top picks below and suit up for a fall running refresh.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: The Products You Want, The News You Need
Can’t decide between a yacht and a submarine? Well, now you don’t have to. U-Boat Worx Nautilus has designed a 123-foot superyacht that can travel 200 meters underwater. Once submerged, the vessel can reach a cruising speed of four knots – and stay there for up to four days. The boat is designed to comfortably accommodate ten guests (and six crew members), boasting four staterooms plus a primary suite. Across the 635-foot upper deck, fans can take advantage of a freshwater pool, bar and outdoor dining. Retailing now for about $24 million, U-Boat Worx reassures customers that once the – fully customizable – Nautilus is ordered, it will be delivered in just 30 days.
Tuner Claims To Have Made the First 500-Horsepower New Nissan Z
AMS Performance, FacebookAMS Performance posted a blistering quarter-mile time of just 11.43 seconds with a new Nissan Z it had modified. Even more speed is planned for the future.
CARS・
Gear Patrol
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Over the years, Lifestraw has made a name for itself in the outdoor industry. Today, the brand’s super portable filtration straws are sold everywhere from Costco to REI and its humanitarian efforts have helped build clean water access worldwide.
Gear Patrol
Levi's Doesn't Just Make Jeans. The Brand Now Makes Boots, Too
Levi's is synonymous with jeans. In fact, if you say you're wearing "a pair of Levi's" or even just "Levi's," everyone automatically knows what you're wearing even though the brand makes more than just blue cotton trousers. From hoodies and knitwear to outerwear and accessories, the Bay Area-born brand's catalog is far more robust than many realize.
Gear Patrol
The Best Surf Booties For Surfing Frigid Winter Waters
Cooler heads may prevail, but cooler feet? Not so much. Wintertime may bring more powerful storms and as a result, more consistent waves, but if you're so cold you can't even paddle out, what's the point? Cold water surfing calls for cold water gear: 5mm and above wetsuits, hoods and of course, the surf bootie.
Gear Patrol
Here’s How to Score 22% off Nike’s Best Workout Shoe
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. From heavy lifts to CrossFit to HIIT, it’s tough to beat Nike’s Metcon 7 series. Naturally, we made sure to include it in our roundup of the best gym shoes. And now it’s, umm, amped-up brother, the Metcon 7 AMP, is available for 22 percent off.
Gear Patrol
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The warmer months are finally over, which means you're probably done hitting the beach or heading out on vacation. And while you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's and Amazon. That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Gear to Geek Out Over
Today’s the day; the Google Pixel 7 event will take place at 10 AM EST in Brooklyn, New York. Fans can watch the event unfold at a live link here, and expect to see all of Google’s newest devices on full display. Can’t watch live? Follow Gear Patrol’s Tech News page to find all of the event’s top highlights, updates and information about upcoming releases. Over the last week, Google has announced several new innovations, including updates to its Nest Doorbell and new mesh routers equipped with Wi-Fi 6E. What’s to come? Follow along to find out.
Comments / 0