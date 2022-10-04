Read full article on original website
Akron Leader Publications
Halloween events, fall activities
GREATER AKRON — Akron and surrounding communities will host a variety of Halloween events and activities for all ages, including:. • The City of Akron and Lock 3 will offer Saturday movies at 7:30 p.m., including: Oct. 8, “Cruella” at Cascade Plaza; Oct. 15, “Gremlins” on top of Mocha Maiden parking deck (located next to Musica off West Market Street between High and Main streets); Oct. 22, “Hocus Pocus” at Cascade Plaza; and Oct. 29, “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on top of Mocha Maiden parking deck.
coolcleveland.com
Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts
Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
Where to see the coolest Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio this year
CLEVELAND — Happy Halloween!. The spooky season is upon us, which means houses throughout Northeast Ohio are unleashing wickedly cool Halloween displays and decorations. Want to see some of these Halloween decorations in person? We've got you covered!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Twins scouted at Twinsburg 'Twins Day' festival walk for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Statistics show that the odds of having an identical twin are about 3 in every 1,000—a rare occurrence. Something even more rare, multiple sets of twins taking on high fashion in Italy. For the 2022 Milan Fashion Week, high-fashion brand Gucci, did just that, bringing...
WFMJ.com
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
WFMJ.com
Festive fall activities for families at Quakerfest in Salem
The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2022 Salem Quakerfest, a fall festival that offers child friendly games, treats and activities for free on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place in downtown Salem at McCulloch Park, located at 585...
newsymom.com
Stark County Trick or Treat & Halloween Fun
Check out this comprehensive list of 2022 Trick or Treat dates/times and other spooky-fun activities in Stark County, Ohio!. Beach City: Trick or Treat – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Brewster: Trick or Treat – Monday, October 31, 2022; 6-7:30 p.m. Canal Fulton:. Canton: Trick or Treat...
WFMJ.com
Eastwood Mall announces hours for 2022 holiday season
The Eastwood Mall has announced on Thursday its calendar of hours of operation for the 2022 holiday season. The schedule was formulated based on historical data, consultation with merchants and a desire to meet the changing needs and desires of consumers. The complete list of holiday hours can be found...
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
How to buy tickets for the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton
This year's Home Builders Association Home for the Holidays house is under construction, and raffle tickets are available now to enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Showcase trend store is opening at Beachwood Place
BEACHWOOD, Ohio - Showcase, a retailer based in Toronto, is planning to open its first Ohio location this week. The 28-year-old brand plans to open to the public and host grand-opening celebrations at Beachwood Place in Beachwood on Friday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns is scheduled for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Drusinskys give 'transformational' gift to University Hospitals
University Hospitals has announced a “transformational” gift from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky of Beachwood benefiting advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care, according to an Oct. 7 news release. In recognition of the gift, University Hospitals has renamed its sports medicine program as the UH Drusinsky Sports...
daltonkidronnews.com
LincWay businesses set to open this year; Playlab expected for 2023
Delight Howells, LincWay director, talks about the space that is almost complete. A workspace, art studio and cafe & market are expected to be ready by Christmas in the multi-use LincWay building just west of Dutch Kitchen off of U.S. 30. Wayne County Children’s S.T.E.A.M. Playlab founder Lori Colon provides...
Here’s what’s open, closed on Columbus Day 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday is Columbus Day, the federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas. Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October each year. While the holiday serves as a celebration for Italian Americans, it is also a reminder of the country’s ugly past. Initially...
clevelandmagazine.com
The Young Couple Behind the Oddities of Lakewood's Cleveland Curiosities
Human skulls, stuffed cattle and radioactive glassware? All in a day’s work for the young couple behind Cleveland’s premier oddities shop. Cleveland Curiosities looks like a scene from Howl’s Moving Castle. Shelves and cabinets are stuffed with odd treasures. You get lost in the tarnished glint of vintage jewelry, the hollowed sockets of human skulls and the glassy stare of a stuffed armadillo guzzling a Labatt Blue.
Akron Leader Publications
East Liberty Schoolhouse restoration continuing
GREEN — Richard Edwards has spent a lot of time recently in the 1890 East Liberty Schoolhouse on South Arlington Road just north of state Route (SR) 619. “I been married to this place,” said Edwards, who is a carpenter and has his own remodeling business. “We make everything ourselves.”
