Yardbarker
NBA GMs predict that Milwaukee Bucks will win 2023 NBA Finals
On Tuesday, NBA.com released it's annual NBA GM Survey, which features the league's decision-makers sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. When asked which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals, the GMs had the Milwaukee Bucks as the overwhelming favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Bucks received 43% of votes, with the Golden State Warriors (25%), Los Angeles Clippers (21%) and Boston Celtics (11%) also receiving votes.
This Knicks-Hornets Trade Lands Mitchell Robinson In Charlotte
At the moment, the basketball world is abuzz with excitement. Yet, much of that excitement has little to do with players who are currently in the NBA. Instead, that buzz is centered around two elite prospects. With Victor Wembenyama and Scoot Henderson having just squared off, fans are thinking about the 2023 draft a little early.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
The Ringer
The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday
00:30 - Brian shares his five ingredients for success if the Patriots intend to come out with a win against Detroit on Sunday. 21:30 - Brian talks to Lions radio announcer Dan Miller about the Patriots vs. Lions game, Matt Patricia’s tenure in Detroit, the Lions’ first-ranked offense, and more.
NFL・
2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Betting Primer
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year, following by Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins.
Suns Fall Out of Top Tier in ESPN's NBA Rankings
ESPN's Zach Lowe left the Phoenix Suns out of the league's top tier of teams heading into the new season.
2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player Betting Primer
Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Hailburton are co-favorites at SI Sportsbook to be named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.
NBA・
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
October 6 - LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
The Ringer
Hidden Value and Key Matchups for Week 5’s Card
This week, Austin and Warren begin by discussing Austin’s new schedule moving to the West Coast. Then they dive into Week 5 cards and break down matches like Dolphins-Jets, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Dolphins, and Cowboys-Rams, analyzing the lines and trying to find some hidden values based on each matchup. Hosts: Austin...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
Game summary, stats, and interviews following the Atlanta Hawks preseason victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Ringer
Broncos-Colts Preview and CFB Picks for Week 6
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Colts and Broncos with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 6 of the season.
Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers envisions a bigger role for James Harden this season.
Joe Mazzulla Addresses Whether Blake Griffin Will Make His Celtics Debut in Wednesday's Game Against Raptors
The first questions Joe Mazzulla got asked during his pregame media availability ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Raptors at TD Garden related to availability. Regarding Luke Kornet, who suffered a sprained ankle during practice last week, Mazzulla says he's still "day-to-day." As for ...
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
