NBA

#Nba Betting Preview Part
NBA GMs predict that Milwaukee Bucks will win 2023 NBA Finals

On Tuesday, NBA.com released it's annual NBA GM Survey, which features the league's decision-makers sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. When asked which team will win the 2023 NBA Finals, the GMs had the Milwaukee Bucks as the overwhelming favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Bucks received 43% of votes, with the Golden State Warriors (25%), Los Angeles Clippers (21%) and Boston Celtics (11%) also receiving votes.
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
The Five Ingredients Needed for a Pats Win on Sunday

00:30 - Brian shares his five ingredients for success if the Patriots intend to come out with a win against Detroit on Sunday. 21:30 - Brian talks to Lions radio announcer Dan Miller about the Patriots vs. Lions game, Matt Patricia’s tenure in Detroit, the Lions’ first-ranked offense, and more.
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas

October 6 - LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las Vegas. "I would love to bring a team here at some point," he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Hidden Value and Key Matchups for Week 5’s Card

This week, Austin and Warren begin by discussing Austin’s new schedule moving to the West Coast. Then they dive into Week 5 cards and break down matches like Dolphins-Jets, Bengals-Ravens, Eagles-Dolphins, and Cowboys-Rams, analyzing the lines and trying to find some hidden values based on each matchup. Hosts: Austin...
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Broncos-Colts Preview and CFB Picks for Week 6

Austin opens by doing a deep dive into the Week 5 Thursday Night Football game featuring the Colts and Broncos with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and give his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 6 of the season.
