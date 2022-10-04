ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC testing revamped chicken wraps at select locations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
 5 days ago

(WXIN) – It may not be long before KFC fans see chicken wraps back at their local restaurant.

The chicken chain began testing chicken wraps at select locations in the Atlanta area this week. KFC discontinued a similar product, the Twister Wrap, at U.S. locations in 2014.

But KFC claims that fans have made it “loud and clear” they’d like chicken wraps back on the menu, citing 42,500 mentions on Twitter about wraps over the last two years.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps lineup includes three different varieties:

  • The Classic Chicken Wrap features a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, pickles and mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.
  • The Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap tops an Extra Crispy Tender with KFC’s cheddar mac & cheese, and comes sprinkled with a three-cheese blend.
  • The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap covers an Extra Crispy Tender in KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and pickles.

The wraps start at $3 each or can be purchased in a two-wrap combo, KFC said.

For now, the new wraps are available only at participating locations in Atlanta and surrounding areas such as Decatur, Duluth, Suwanee and more. A list of the specific participating restaurants can be found at KFC.com.

