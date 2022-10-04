ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Does West Virginia have the worst roads?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uB6tr_0iLXsGy900

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 9

Jamie Allen
4d ago

I feel sorry for anyone who has a vehicle with any kind of value to it!!! These roads could turn A brand new Ford F450 into a rattle trap within a year!!!!

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
WOWK 13 News

Remains matching description of missing West Virginia man found in Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. Baker was last seen […]
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man dies after falling from 15th floor balcony at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man died Friday after he fell from a 15th floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office. Markell Hope, 34, […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Rank State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

First President of West Virginia Northern dies

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) is mourning the passing of Dr. Daniel Crowder, who passed away Friday, September 9, at the age of 95. Daniel Boyd Crowder was born on July 24, 1927 in Jackson County, TN. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wreatha and two sons, Phillip and David. He […]
COLLEGES
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
LAVALETTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles die in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Clendenin man reported missing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a Clendenin man has been reported missing. Deputies say John Gatten, Jr., 34 of Clendenin, was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving his home on West Union Road. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with the license plate number […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy