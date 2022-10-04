The Clayton and Teresa Hemphill Endowment was established in September 2022 to support ongoing capital projects at Samford University. Teresa ’97 and Clayton Hemphill ’97 met during their time at Samford. Clayton likes to say they “met in the middle” because he came to Samford from Dallas, while she moved from Atlanta. After living in Orlando for some time, they recently moved back to Atlanta to be closer to their eldest daughter, Avery, a Samford freshman. As they visited Samford for Family Weekend 2022, they were met with precious memories while walking through campus.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO