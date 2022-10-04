ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking, MO

CJ Coombs

The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it

Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
HARTVILLE, MO
KSDK

Rare golden crappie caught in Missouri pond

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Have you ever seen a golden crappie? Someone recently caught one while fishing in a private pond in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a picture of the unique fish on its Facebook page Wednesday. The department said the golden color is caused by a genetic condition called xanthochromism.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting

One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Shooting in Phelps County

One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
ROLLA, MO
howellcountynews.com

Teacher charged with stalking and harassment

A former Fairview Elementary School teacher has been charged with stalking and harassing a former student on social media. Sheldon Wilkening, 38, of West Plains faces felony charges after a West Plains Police Department investigation. Police began their investigation when the student's mother reported that her 15-year-old daughter received inappropriate...
WEST PLAINS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Take A Big Jump

(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
FARMINGTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month

LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
LICKING, MO
houstonherald.com

Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife

A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
HOUSTON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Narcotics arrest in Laclede County

An investigation by the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to the arrest of an Eldridge man. Officers went to a residence in the 34-thousand block of VV Highway to execute a search warrant on Monday. During the search, officers seized items related to the use of methamphetamine. 19-year-old Artimis Isquierdo was taken into custody and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. When checking his criminal history it was determined that Isquierdo had multiple prior warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to obey a judge’s order.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
DENT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested

Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

