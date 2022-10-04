COLORADO CITY – Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs announced Friday evening that fugitive illegal alien Pedro Martinez has been captured. As we reported earlier, Martinez was in jail for money laundering and drug trafficking and was in the United States illegally when he escaped while unloading a food truck. Martinez had earned the trustee status at the Mitchell County jail. Sheriff Toombs announced that at 5:57 p.m., the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested Pedro Martinez at a hotel in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Martinez will be held in the Oklahoma County jail until he is…

MITCHELL COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO