ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

See which officials are given early access to LSU season tickets

Among the perks provided to select Louisiana officials—elected and appointed—is early access to buy season tickets ahead of the general public for LSU sports. For premium seats at Tiger Stadium, they are allowed to bypass a wait list. On top of that, the majority of these officials are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Six Indicted in Louisiana in Connection with Firearms Violations and Drug Trafficking Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Marijuana

Six Indicted in Louisiana in Connection with Firearms Violations and Drug Trafficking Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Marijuana. Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. revealed that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization located in East Baton Rouge Parish had resulted in a federal grand jury indictment, which led to the arrest of six people for drug trafficking and firearms violations.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Crime#New Cars#The Wall Street Journal
Baton Rouge Business Report

ASAP debuts home delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge customers

On-demand delivery service ASAP, which formerly operated as Waitr, announced it has started delivering auto parts to Baton Rouge customers from NAPA stores. The partnership enables ASAP customers to order automotive items such as car batteries, windshield wipers or tires through NAPAonline.com and receive them at their front door the same day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Loren Scott projects 12,400 more jobs for Capital Region over the next two years

Economist Loren Scott projects the Baton Rouge metro area will add about 4,500 jobs next year and 7,900 in 2024. That would represent growth of 1.1% and 2%, respectively, which would make the Capital Region’s economy the third-fastest growing in the state if his projections hold. An anticipated industrial construction surge and the opening of Amazon’s $200 million fulfillment center next year fuel the optimistic outlook.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Daily Scoop

Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals

(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent $181,600 from their campaign accounts and political action committees on tickets to collegiate and professional sporting events in 2020 and 2021, according to a review of state campaign finance records. Data for 2022 is not available yet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mayor Broome announces new litter task force, cleanup initiative

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and members of the new Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force today announced a litter initiative, working with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to clean up litter in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy