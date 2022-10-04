Read full article on original website
Six Indicted in Louisiana in Connection with Firearms Violations and Drug Trafficking Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Marijuana
Six Indicted in Louisiana in Connection with Firearms Violations and Drug Trafficking Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Marijuana. Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. revealed that an investigation into a drug trafficking organization located in East Baton Rouge Parish had resulted in a federal grand jury indictment, which led to the arrest of six people for drug trafficking and firearms violations.
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six Individuals
(Creative Commons/Null Value) The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana announced today the indictment of six individuals in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in East Baton Rouge Parish. The indictment, which was returned by a federal grand jury this week, charges the suspects with various drug trafficking and firearm offenses. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. stated "This investigation has resulted in a federal grand jury indictment that sends a clear message to those who would try to peddle drugs and firearms in our community: we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."
