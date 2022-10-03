Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
willmarradio.com
Alan Carlson
Alan E. Carlson, 85, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in his home at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, MN. His memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment in Mamrelund Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Olive Anfinson
Olive Mae Anfinson, age 91, of Willmar, formerly of Benson, MN, died Monday, October 3, 2022…
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
willmarradio.com
Kenneth Thorson
Kenneth Thorson, 88 of New London, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. www.hafh.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Karen Peterson
Karen L. Peterson, 80, wife of Dennis Peterson of Spicer, Minn., died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Bethesda Nursing Home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center in Spicer.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man walks from Key West to Angle Inlet
(Willmar MN-) Fox 9 News reports a Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country... Your browser does not support the audio element. Check out this story and others at Fox9.com.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Auction begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar's annual auction takes place Wednesday at the city storage lot, 801 Industrial Drive, starting at 10 a.m....gates open at 9. Auctioneer Tim Johnson says dozens of cars, more than a 100 bikes and office furniture going up on the auction block... Your browser does...
willmarradio.com
Teenager missing from Glencoe
(Glencoe, MN) -- A statewide missing person alert is issued for a teenage girl last seen September 17th at her Glencoe home in McCleod County. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she’s in the Twin Cities, possibly with someone she met on-line. Treasure wears glasses and is five-foot-eight, weighs 350 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Glencoe Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Large search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Sibley State Park
(Willmar MN-) More than 80 responders and volunteers will participate in a search and rescue training exercise at Sibley State Park on Saturday, October 8. Participating agencies include: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Willmar Area Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Reserve, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Sibley Park Staff, New London Ambulance, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Central Minnesota Communication Unit, and firefighters from Atwater, Kandiyohi, New London, Pennock and Willmar.
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including a 19-year-old Montevideo man earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Paranormal investigator to speak in Litchfield Thursday night
(Litchfield MN-) Author and paranormal investigator Adrian Lee will be in Litchfield Thursday night to talk about The Ghosts of the U.S.-Dakota War. Lee will be speaking at The Litchfield Opera House beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is 5 dollars. Lee is the founder of The International Paranormal Society and invites the public to experience the battlefield ghosts of native warriors and U.S. soldiers who fought in the war across southern Minnesota in August and September of 1862....
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson woman hurt in motorcycle crash
(Hutchinson MN-) A Hutchinson woman was hurt in a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in McLeod County. The state patrol says 36-year-old Shannon Jex was riding her bike southbound on Vista Road at Walden Avenue, 3 miles northwest of Hutchinson, when she left the road and crashed in the ditch. Jex was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. and roads were wet at the time.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman dies in car-semi crash near Sauk Rapids
(Sauk Rapids MN-) A Sartell woman is dead after the car she was riding in was hit by a semi south of Sauk Rapids last night. The state patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. The state patrol says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was riding in a car driven by 93-year-old James Towler when it was hit by a semi in the intersection. Arlene Towler died of her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital. James Towler and the semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal were not injured.
willmarradio.com
Parking will be banned on west side of new 2nd Street SE in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The nearly-completed 2nd Street Southeast, from Trott Avenue to Olena Avenue in Willmar, will remain a two-way street, and parking will be prohibited on the west side of the street. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says after gathering input from residents this past summer, the city council Monday night made a final ruling on the street, the rebuilding of which has taken the last two years...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls hospital seeks to end baby delivery services
(Granite Falls MN-) A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Avera Granite Falls Health Center in Granite Falls to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 13th. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Granite Falls community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services from Granite Falls to Marshall, which will begin January 1st.
willmarradio.com
Highway 9 detoured in New London while new signs are erected
(New London MN-) Beginning Wednesday Highway 9 will be closed on the west side of Highway 23 in New London while LED warning signs are installed at the intersection. Highway 9 travelers will be detoured to Kandiyohi County Road 40 for up to two days. Project Manager Ryan Barney with...
willmarradio.com
Traffic study will help determine fate of Willmar apartment project
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council Monday approved rezoning land on Lakeland Drive for a new apartment complex by Unique Opportunities. But Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the developer won't proceed with the project until the results of a traffic study are known... Your browser does not support the...
willmarradio.com
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
willmarradio.com
Willmar School Board rejects bids for Middle School expansion
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar School Board has officially rejected the bids for an addition to Willmar Middle School. Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says they took bids in July to add a new gym, classroom space for Alternative Learning Center students, and a wing for students with learning disabilities from around the region, paid for by the Southwest/West Central Learning Cooperative. But Holm says when they found out the coop would need the more than 50 school districts in the coop to agree to help pay for the coop's share, they determined there was no way forward. Holm says the board has told the bidders on the project that it is not going to proceed at this time...
willmarradio.com
Two petitions now circulating for and against changing the name of Sibley State Park
(New London MN-) Two New London residents have competing online petitions on changing the name of Sibley State Park. Both petitions are on change.org. Former Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson wants the name changed and was the first to post a petition, and so far has 427 signatures. Olson says Henry Hastings Sibley, Minnesota's first governor, was guilty of genocide by trying to rid the state of it's native Dakota population. She also said he manipulated them into signing treaties which he personally benefitted from and "broke the trust of the Dakota People he had once lived with." Olson says she'd like to see the park, in northwest Kandiyohi County, be named after it's natural beauty...
Comments / 0