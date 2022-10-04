ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Worst roads Top 20: Ohio makes the cut

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvFZ8_0iLXoI1P00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

Under the category of “Road Roughness” Ohio ranks 19th with a score of 111.3 and 18th in percentage of roads in poor condition (19%).

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

Fake school shooting calls in Ohio could be connected, ex-FBI agent says

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

Don’t forget: Ohioans only have one week left to register to vote

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
Field & Stream

Serious EHD Outbreak Hits Ohio and Indiana

According to a recent National Deer Association (NDA) report, a serious outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is currently infecting whitetail deer in parts of Ohio and Indiana. EHD is an infectious, viral disease that impacts deer, elk, pronghorn, and bighorn sheep. It is transmitted by biting midges known as “no-see-ums.” The disease is known to kill a significant number of deer across the country each year, especially in the southeast.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Ohio Traffic
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
New Hampshire, OH
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
City
California, OH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Fbi#Ohioans
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Winner of Controversial Walleye Fishing Tournament Unleashes on the Cheating Anglers

A Cleveland fisher called out cheating anglers following a tournament. The fisherman had won the controversial walleye fishing competition. Steve Hendricks, who was announced as the winner after a cheating scandal was discovered, shared that he hopes the two men who cheated receive the necessary punishments. According to Daily Mail, Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Jake Runyan from Ohio were acting fishy. It was revealed that they had stuffed their catches with weights to make them seem heavier.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects in South Linden gas station shooting arrested

ABOVE: A previous report on Marissa Jones and her family. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Tuesday the arrests of all five suspects in a gas station shooting in September that left a 33-year-old woman severely injured. Columbus police said those arrested are: Jawara K. Scott, 20 A 17-year-old boy A 15-year-old boy A […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Field & Stream

Feds Declare Invasive Nutria Eradicated from Maryland Coastline

According to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), the state of Maryland is finally free from one of its most destructive invasive pests. Introduced to the Delmarva Peninsula in the 1940s for the commercial fur market, large semi-aquatic rodents known as nutria have been wreaking havoc on Maryland’s coastal ecosystem for decades. After 20 years of collaborative efforts aimed at doing away with the destructive rodent once and for all, officials with the USFWS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say they’ve finally won the war against the orange-toothed, rat-like critter—at least on Maryland’s eastern shore.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy