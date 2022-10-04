HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A woman who lives in Hartford was traveling to the Dominican Republic last month at seven months pregnant when her water broke mid-flight.Kendria Rhoden named her son Skylen because of where he made his debut."Everything just happened so fast, it just happened so quick," Rhoden said.With another six weeks until her Oct. 23 due date, Rhoden's little boy came into the world on an airplane in early September."While I was asleep I felt someone kick me in my stomach and then my water broke," Rhoden said.Nurses on board came to help, but it didn't take long for...

