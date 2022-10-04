Lacrosse is one of the most popular sports for kids to play locally, especially with the success of programs like Broadneck, Severna Park and Archbishop Spalding. Just like many other sports, it has become necessary and important for kids to play year-round if they want to improve. But for a long time, fall lacrosse teams weren’t available locally. Many kids had to join club teams that are outside the area to get that kind of experience. However, that has now changed as Green Hornets has a new fall lacrosse division this year.

SEVERNA PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO