This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
severnaparkvoice.com
Young Runner Excels
Eleven-year-old Mia Funk finished second in the youth division of the 40th running of the Market Street Mile in Frederick, Maryland, on September 10. Her time of 7:07 was a new personal record. After the race, Mia talked about her dedication to running. After a difficult 2019 debut in the...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park Native Honored With Environmental Award
When Bryan Gomes accepted the 2022 Jan Hollmann Environmental Education Award on September 27 at the Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center in Millersville, it was a full-circle moment for the Severna Park native. Gomes recalled a visit to the same outdoor center on a field trip in elementary school. It...
severnaparkvoice.com
Green Hornets Continues To Grow With New Fall Lacrosse Division
Lacrosse is one of the most popular sports for kids to play locally, especially with the success of programs like Broadneck, Severna Park and Archbishop Spalding. Just like many other sports, it has become necessary and important for kids to play year-round if they want to improve. But for a long time, fall lacrosse teams weren’t available locally. Many kids had to join club teams that are outside the area to get that kind of experience. However, that has now changed as Green Hornets has a new fall lacrosse division this year.
severnaparkvoice.com
New Pastor At Asbury Town Neck Church Continues Methodist Legacy
When the Rev. James Bishop retired from ministry in 2021 from Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, the Rev. Tori Butler was appointed the 11th pastor. She is only the second female leader of the 134-year-old church. “Dr. Tori,” as she prefers to be called, believes she might be the youngest pastor as well.
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park
severnaparkvoice.com
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Continues Season With “Les Sylphides And Other Works”
From October 7-9, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will begin its mainstage performance season with “Les Sylphides and Other Works” at Maryland Hall. This mixed-repertory production highlights the renowned one-act ballet “Les Sylphides” by Mikhail Fokine along with “Sapphire Romance” from founding artistic director Edward Stewart, “Flow and Ebb” by company soloist Cindy Case, and the world premiere of “Hijinks and Lullabies” by noted choreographer Keith Lee.
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist
Faith Karanja, a Broadneck High School senior, has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. One of only five semifinalists from public schools in Anne Arundel County, Karanja was selected based on high performance on the 2021 Preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Finalists will be named in February.
severnaparkvoice.com
ZackFest Gives Golfers A Reason To Be Blessed
The Zack Knight Foundation Inc. held its annual ZackFest golf fundraiser September 17. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Zack Knight Foundation honors the legacy of 2006 Severna Park High School graduate Zack Knight. The annual golf fundraiser is an opportunity to enhance connections and build community while focusing on the...
severnaparkvoice.com
Severna Park All-Female Scouts BSA Troop Holds First-Ever Court Of Honor
The all-female Scouts BSA Troop 1983 celebrated its first six months of activities on September 21 by holding its first-ever Court of Honor, which recognized the individual achievements and advancement of the 21 scouts in the troop. The ceremony took place at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, the troop’s sponsor organization.
severnaparkvoice.com
AAUW Announces Book Events To Benefit Anne Arundel County Women
The Anne Arundel County chapter of the American Association of University Women has announced the dates and locations of its upcoming book events, a donation and sale, that help fund college scholarships for women in the county. Scholarships from the proceeds of the book sales are awarded annually to Anne...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chamber Update
Please give a warm welcome to our newest members (find them in our directory at www.gspacc.com):. Advance Auto Parts (bronze member) This new franchise will open its doors on November 17 on the upper level of the Clement Hardware building in Severna Park. The company retails various brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. Advance Auto Parts serves both the professional installer and the do-it-yourself (DIY) customers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck High School Student Recognized For Academic Achievement
Broadneck High School sophomore Krystina Lilly has been accepted into the invitation-only National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization focused on honoring exceptional high school scholars for academic achievements and service to their local communities. As a member of this organization, Krystina will gain access to countless scholarship,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Bruins Trounce Mustangs
Broadneck’s football team beat Meade 38-6 on September 23. Camrin Catterton was 12-16 for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Harris caught two touchdowns of 28 and 30 yards and Machi Evans caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. Ian Mauldin had 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns. The defense forced seven turnovers.
severnaparkvoice.com
Classic Theatre Welcomes Audiences To “Twelfth Night"
In a reimagined tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, Classic Theatre of Maryland will present “Twelfth Night” from October 7 through October 30. This romantic comedy from Shakespeare features separated twins, mistaken identities and, of course, love. Viola, separated from her twin Sebastian, dresses as a boy...
severnaparkvoice.com
Jazz Beyond Borders Presents “Blue Tapestry” At Cafe Mezzanotte
Jazz at the Mezz concerts will continue with another offering Sunday, October 16. The series is presented monthly by Jazz Beyond Borders and Severna Park restaurant Cafe Mezzanotte. On October 16, award-winning Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau and English guitarist Ken Avis will be joined by acclaimed jazz and world musicians...
severnaparkvoice.com
“Hamilton” Set For Run At Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre
The highly touted musical “Hamilton” is coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre October 11-30. Since its debut in 2015, the musical about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton has amassed an envious list of awards while creating a production that’s had a major impact on culture, politics and education.
severnaparkvoice.com
Spooktacular October Events Planned Around Town
A chill in the air, browning leaves and pumpkin-spice delicacies on every menu are sure indications that it’s fall in Severna Park. The community is packed with fun activities for children, families, and adults, so get out and enjoy all that Severna Park and Arnold have to offer during this beautiful time of year. Here is just a sampling of what’s happening.
severnaparkvoice.com
Broadneck Continues Dominance With Win Over Crofton
In a battle of unbeaten field hockey teams, Broadneck defeated Crofton 5-1 on September 28. Faith Everett led Broadneck with two goals, while Arden Hunteman and Jess Kopernick each had one goal and one assist. Lexi Dupcak also scored and Mady Quigley added an assist. Mia Moody made four saves in goal for Broadneck. Emily Najarian scored for Crofton.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
severnaparkvoice.com
Shoptoberfest To Offer Shopping And Fall Fun
For the third year, Shoptoberfest will come to the Park Plaza shopping center in October, inviting area residents to enjoy entertainment, a costume contest for kids and dogs, and items from more than 60 exhibitors. This year’s event is set for October 22 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. “It is...
