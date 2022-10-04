Read full article on original website
New Mexico State hoops still awaiting word on waivers for Aiken Jr., Pinson
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State and first-year head coach Greg Heiar are gearing up for the upcoming season, hoping to replicate the Aggies 2021-22 first round NCAA tournament win over UConn. They’re also hoping to have what would be two extremely important players for the 2022-23 team. LSU transfer Xavier Pinson and […]
Hobbs News-Sun
Local breeders upset over reduced racing schedule at Zia Park
Susie Prather isn’t happy. Denny Crozier is ticked. Prather and Crozier are local horse breeders who feel like their business and other local businesses are being squeezed because horse racing at Zia Park and racetracks throughout the state has been progressively cut back in recent years. That constrains the...
NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
cbs7.com
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
KCBD
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Victim of serious crash involving semi truck identified by EPPD
UPDATE: The victim of a traffic incident that involved a semitruck on Tuesday night has been identified by El Paso Police department. According by a preliminary investigation by Special Traffic Investigations, a 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was traveling east bound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high speed. […]
Some El Pasoans Aren’t Thrilled About Volunteer Weeding
You don't have to drive for very long in El Paso these days before you encounter an ugly sight. And no -- I'm not talking about construction. Ever since the monsoon rains started falling, the weeds started growing...and they haven't stopped. That's generally where the El Paso Streets & Maintenance Department comes to the rescue. Or so we thought.
seminolesentinel.com
An SUV and a pickup collided on Hwy 214 Saturday afternoon
An SUV and a pickup collided on Hwy 214 Saturday afternoon. According to Fire Chief D.A. Dagley, the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department responded with three trucks; no extraction was needed. The fireman assisted with EMS, scene control, and traffic control. Also answering the call was the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and DPS. One individual from the wreck was transported to the hospital. …
lascrucesbulletin.com
Fall and winter water restrictions
Daytime summer water restrictions, which are in effect annually from April 1 to Sept. 30, have expired for 2022. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 and continuing through March 31, 2023, Las Cruces Utilities water customers are allowed to water outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on their designated watering days.
Police identify motorcyclist killed Sunday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
El Paso Readies To Fall Back An Hour As Daylight Saving Time Ends
El Pasoans, and millions of Americans, are ready to fall back in time as Daylight Savings Time ends in November. As fall ushers in the cooler temps, so does the time change as clocks move back an hour in November. And while most Americans follow the biannual time change, only...
Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
38-Year-Old Martin De La Torre Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that 38-year-old Martin De La Torre struck the center median barrier while traveling on [..]
KCBD
Seminole officer shot during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - An officer is recovering and a suspect is in custody after a Seminole police officer exchanged fire with a suspect in a church parking lot on Saturday morning, according to the Seminole Sentinel. The officer was conducting a traffic stop when the driver pulled into the...
New information and video from police shooting in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas — Seminole Police provided new information Monday on a weekend officer-involved shooting, saying in part the officer recovered well enough to go home. According to the Chief of Police, Bernard Kraft, the officer was home recovering and going to ‘be fine.’ Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, was charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest […]
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
fox34.com
Residents of Hobbs, NM receiving spam calls from ‘police captain’
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Hobbs Police Department has issued a public notice on their Facebook page informing residents of a spam caller making the rounds in the community claiming to be a police captain in order to scam people out of money. In the notice, police say the...
Maryland Daily Record
Beto O’Rourke Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: El Paso, Texas, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Ulysses O’Rourke, Molly O’Rourke and Henry O’Rourke. Robert Francis O’Rourke or popularly known as Beto O’Rourke is an American politician who was a US House of Representatives representing Texas 16th district serving from 2013 to 2019. O’Rourke is best known for his electoral campaign for United States Senate in 2018, in which he competed against Ted Cruz. Although O’Rourke lost, he set the record of getting the most number of votes being a Democrat in Texas history.
Las Cruces man facing federal gun charge
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Delbert Tyler Trevino, 31, has been charged with possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle. The Las Cruces native appeared in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing and will stay behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, the Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of suspicious activity […]
