Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free
Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
Reclaiming Water theme of Resource Recovery Maui 2022 on Oct. 15
The fifth annual Resource Recovery Maui 2022 will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Oct. 15 with the theme “Reclaiming Water.”. Resource Recovery Maui highlights the best of sustainable agriculture practices and examples of best practice water use and restoration efforts. It has been...
Nō Ka ʻOi Coffee: 10 best coffee shops on Maui according to Yelp
Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle. Others rising to the top as la crème de...
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
ʻAi Hua fresh food vouchers still available to Native Hawaiian families on Maui
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has extended to the end of the year the Maui Economic Opportunity-run ‘Ai Hua fresh food voucher program for Native Hawaiian families impacted by COVID-19. The $150,000 OHA grant was supposed to end in September. But with funds still remaining, OHA allowed MEO to...
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
Hawaiian Falsetto album celebrates 20 years of the Richard Hoʻopiʻi Leo Kiʻekiʻe Contest
In celebration of 20 years of the Richard Hoʻopi‘i Leo Ki’eki’e Falsetto Contest, Festivals of Aloha along with Haku Records present a legacy music project entitled, ʻHawaiian Falsetto Vol 1ʻ. The compilation features contest champions, judges and even a song from the namesake himself, Richard Ho‘opi‘i.
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9
Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit
WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui needs more affordable housing, but a new project planned for Waiehu is getting backlash. Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message. “This project is not welcomed,” Alika Atay said. “And it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”. Atay...
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Maui County unveils new electric buses
The County of Maui Department of Transportation unveiled six new GILLIG BAE hybrid electric buses. The 35-foot ADA low-floor, energy-efficient buses will initially be deployed within Central Maui. They can carry up to 40 passengers. Through the creation of geofencing technologies, green zones can be set up along the bus...
324 units planned as part of workforce affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments in Central Maui
An estimated 324 units are planned as part of the Kaulana Mahina Apartments development in Central Maui. The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods.
Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year
Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina
LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
Check out the number one resort in Hawaii: Study
Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort has recently been named the best resort in Hawaii according to Condé Nast Traveler who released their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers
HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
