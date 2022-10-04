ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

mauinow.com

Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free

Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

Reclaiming Water theme of Resource Recovery Maui 2022 on Oct. 15

The fifth annual Resource Recovery Maui 2022 will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Oct. 15 with the theme “Reclaiming Water.”. Resource Recovery Maui highlights the best of sustainable agriculture practices and examples of best practice water use and restoration efforts. It has been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
JOBS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui affordable housing project on pause, pending lawsuit

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui needs more affordable housing, but a new project planned for Waiehu is getting backlash. Residents lined Kahekili Highway in Waiehu on Thursday with a clear message. “This project is not welcomed,” Alika Atay said. “And it’s not going to be a slam dunk.”. Atay...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County unveils new electric buses

The County of Maui Department of Transportation unveiled six new GILLIG BAE hybrid electric buses. The 35-foot ADA low-floor, energy-efficient buses will initially be deployed within Central Maui. They can carry up to 40 passengers. Through the creation of geofencing technologies, green zones can be set up along the bus...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year

Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
EDUCATION
mauinow.com

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Appliance sales stay hot but priorities change for consumers

HONOLULU (KITV)- Shortages of all kinds and inflation both going on right now. But people are still out shopping for appliances, though their priorities have changed. Gloria Tucker is looking for a few appliances right at the second-hand store Ross Appliance and Mattress. A dryer is on the back of her mind but looking for a box freezer at the big box stores has taught her to plan ahead. “There are no box freezers in the showroom, and it's going to take a few weeks to get delivered. Like a few weeks or so,” said Tucker.
HONOLULU, HI
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
HAWAII STATE
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

