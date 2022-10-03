IRVING, Texas – Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was voted Big 12 Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year, as the Conference released its preseason awards Wednesday. Baylor’s Aijha Blackwell was selected as Preseason Newcomer of the Year and the Bears’ Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Preseason Freshman of the Year by a vote of the league’s coaches.

