90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
Update on Charlotte Flair’s Absence From WWE Television
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair at the 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backash PLE in May, Charlotte Flair has not competed in any wrestling matches. Andrade brought up Charlotte’s absence from WWE while speaking during an interview that was broadcast on the Más Lucha channel on YouTube. Andrade also discussed his relationship with Triple H.
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
Velma depicted as lesbian in new Scooby-Doo movie
The Scooby-Doo team have finally confirmed that the brain behind Mystery Inc, Velma Dinkley, is a lesbian. Long-time fans of the Mystery gang were overjoyed when clips from the new Scooby-Doo film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo confirmed what they had suspected for years. One clip from the film, which saw...
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
