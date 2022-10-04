ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fun 104.3

Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?

DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Fall weather has arrived

(FOX 9) - It'll be much cooler on Thursday, with temperatures falling throughout the day. The high on Thursday was at 12:01 a.m., when it was 51 degrees. It'll get cooler as the day progresses, with afternoon temperatures sinking to about the 50-degree mark in the Twin Cities metro. Much of the area will see temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range

Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
DULUTH, MN
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota

While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says a strong cold-front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by "hoodies, flannels, and campfires Thursday night and Friday." Officials say we should see wide-spread frost Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

New Recall Includes Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota

A super cute Magnolia product sold at Target stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, is being recalled due to parts breaking and one instance of a fire starting while in use. Adorable Magnolia Product Sold at Target Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

106.9 KROC

Here’s Why Gas Prices Are Suddenly Going Up Again In Minnesota

They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

