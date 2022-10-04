ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9

Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
Reclaiming Water theme of Resource Recovery Maui 2022 on Oct. 15

The fifth annual Resource Recovery Maui 2022 will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Oct. 15 with the theme “Reclaiming Water.”. Resource Recovery Maui highlights the best of sustainable agriculture practices and examples of best practice water use and restoration efforts. It has been...
Maui County unveils new electric buses

The County of Maui Department of Transportation unveiled six new GILLIG BAE hybrid electric buses. The 35-foot ADA low-floor, energy-efficient buses will initially be deployed within Central Maui. They can carry up to 40 passengers. Through the creation of geofencing technologies, green zones can be set up along the bus...
Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program

Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free

Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year

Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser

The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15

Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
Maui youth orchestra members sought

The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to the stage after more than a two-year break, and organizers are looking for new members with the ability to play strings, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. “It’s an opportunity to make new friends. Come and give it a try, ” said Orchestra...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
