Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from Oct. 1 – 9
Maui Now’s featured jobs from Oct. 1 – 9, 2022. Add your job listing. Description: Applies broad compliance and regulatory knowledge, judgment, and initiative in collecting and analyzing data and addressing a wide array of compliance issues across disciplines, projects, and functional areas. Usually deals with non-routine tasks and confidential information. Interacts with all levels of management to support ongoing organizational compliance with state and federal laws and accreditation requirements. Possesses critical thinking skills. Works under limited supervision. May have sole responsibility for small to medium size projects.
Reclaiming Water theme of Resource Recovery Maui 2022 on Oct. 15
The fifth annual Resource Recovery Maui 2022 will be held at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College on Oct. 15 with the theme “Reclaiming Water.”. Resource Recovery Maui highlights the best of sustainable agriculture practices and examples of best practice water use and restoration efforts. It has been...
Maui County unveils new electric buses
The County of Maui Department of Transportation unveiled six new GILLIG BAE hybrid electric buses. The 35-foot ADA low-floor, energy-efficient buses will initially be deployed within Central Maui. They can carry up to 40 passengers. Through the creation of geofencing technologies, green zones can be set up along the bus...
Local entrepreneurship hub seeking companies for free 4-week online program
Nineteen companies across the state, including in Maui County, participated in entrepreneurship hub XLR8HI’s fifth cohort of preX, a free online 4-week investment readiness and business scaling program. PreX brings more than a decade of award-winning, real-world startup, investment and business accelerator experience directly to local companies, according to...
Maui martial arts academy teams up with nonprofit to help kids train for free
Martial arts accomplish more than what kids see happening on the mat. The practice teaches trust, responsibility and positive relationships – with self and others, according to Edward Sanchez, founder and coach of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and fitness academy New Era Sports Training (NEST) in Wailuku. “Some kids don’t trust...
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
New public meetings about amendments to Maui special management area and shoreline rules
Continuing its multi-year effort to amend the Maui Planning Commission’s Special Management Area and Shoreline Rules, the Maui County Planning Department has scheduled public meetings to discuss the latest versions before presenting them to the Maui Planning Commission for adoption. The proposed amendments have undergone numerous revisions over the...
ʻAi Hua fresh food vouchers still available to Native Hawaiian families on Maui
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has extended to the end of the year the Maui Economic Opportunity-run ‘Ai Hua fresh food voucher program for Native Hawaiian families impacted by COVID-19. The $150,000 OHA grant was supposed to end in September. But with funds still remaining, OHA allowed MEO to...
Deadline to reapply for Real Property Long-Term Rental Exemption is Dec. 31, 2022
Property owners whose rental or lease agreement with tenants expires this year have until Dec. 31, 2022, to reapply for Maui County’s 2023 long-term rental exemption program and qualify for an exemption of up to $200,000. “We encourage property owners to rent or lease their homes or ohana units...
Nō Ka ʻOi Coffee: 10 best coffee shops on Maui according to Yelp
Maui’s 10 best coffee shops feature lattes and mochas and espressos from across the island. In its search for the best of the best, Yelp named VigiLatte Artisan Coffee in Lahaina, nō ka ʻoi on the Valley Isle. Others rising to the top as la crème de...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Gina Duncan named RAM 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year
Fine Island Properties, LLC Owner and Principal Broker Gina Duncan was honored as the 2022 Realtor Broker of the Year by the Realtors Association of Maui during RAM’s annual installation banquet on Friday, Sept. 23. Duncan was recognized for her many business and real estate accomplishments, as well as...
New Kekaulike High School Foundation and Upcountry East fundraiser
The newly formed Kekaulike High School Foundation is awarding scholarships to King Kekaulike High School seniors for the 2021-22 school year. The Foundation is a group of individuals within the Kekaulike complex dedicated to promoting and fostering Upcountry public schools. In its first year, the Foundation will be awarding multiple...
Victorino & Bissen face off at Mayoral Debate, Oct. 15
Maui Mayoral candidates will answer questions from a panel of noted Maui reporters Saturday, Oct. 15, during a live Akakū broadcast from Seabury Hall in Makawao. Candidates include incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino, and Retired Judge Richard Bissen. The debate will be moderated by Chelsea Davis from Hawaii News Now....
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
PHOTOS: What Hawaiian women looked like before 1900
The State Archives is currently balancing multiple projects to serve the community.
Maui youth orchestra members sought
The Maui Youth Philharmonic Orchestra is returning to the stage after more than a two-year break, and organizers are looking for new members with the ability to play strings, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments. “It’s an opportunity to make new friends. Come and give it a try, ” said Orchestra...
New Hawaiʻi Dept. of Health campaign shares effects of teen vaping on mental health
“Decades of deceptive marketing has created the false impression of tobacco as a stress reliever – and youth are particularly susceptible to celebrity and peer influence,” according to the state Department of Health. Now the department has launched a campaign that shares the effects of teen vaping on mental health in Hawaiʻi.
Haven’t gotten your state tax rebate yet? A paper shortage might be to blame
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Due to supply chain issues with paper stock, it will be another week until taxpayers receive their paper refunds, the state Department of Taxation said Friday. The state said paper stock for the checks was ordered ahead of time by the state Department of Accounting and General...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
