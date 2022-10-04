The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.19, or +5.00%, to $3.99. Volume reached 12,513 shares, with price reaching a high of $4 and a low of $3.85. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ITS ANNUAL MEETING TO TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO