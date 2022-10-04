Read full article on original website
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady's Bucs
“Everybody knows in this building that we could easily be (undefeated) right now'' - Falcons rookie Drake London.
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?The Lions have to beat the Patriots. This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots. Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
49ers Release WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Dead At 30
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote along with a photo of her daughter. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn." Lee was...
NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Pats, Bucs bounce back
We've seen plenty of parity across the NFL through the first four games of the 2022 season. There's only one undefeated team entering Week 5, and it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East division as a whole has impressed. In addition to the undefeated Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants both are 3-1.
Draymond Green Punched Teammate During Practice: Report
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering disciplinary action toward forward Draymond Green after he reportedly "forcefully struck" teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation between the two during practice on Wednesday (October 5), the Athletic's Shams Charania reports. "When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck...
Angels GM Perry Minasian will look at 'opportunities' for team's roster in offseason
Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke with reporters Thursday, discussing the team's shortcomings and list of improvements needed for the 2023 season.
WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Breaks AL Home Run Record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season on Tuesday (October 4) night, breaking the American League single-season home run record. Judge hit a leadoff homer in the first inning of Yankees' game against the Texas Rangers, giving New York a 1-0 lead in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles load up on defense in latest 1st-round mock
A 2023 mock draft? After just one month of the 2022 regular season? Sure, why not. Pro Football Focus is out with its latest projections for next year, using Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order. It has the New York Jets landing the No. 3 pick and selecting...
Preview: Saints try to snap 3-game slide against Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints are trying to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
NFL Week 5 Picks: Are Eagles, Chiefs Both On Upset Alert?
The NFL season rolls into Week 5 and into the first full week of October. In a lot of ways, it feels like we’re finally into the regular season. You might be saying to yourself, “What? Four weeks of football have been played.” Technically, that is correct. But from what we’ve seen so far this season, it’s worth wondering whether the NFL’s new preseason — and the attitude teams have toward it — is kind of messing with the first month of the season.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 4
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 4 in which we saw Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs overpower Tom Brady and the Bucs, the Eagles instill their will over a feisty Jaguars team, the Packers avoid overtime embarrassment to Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, the Bills shock the Ravens with a second half blitzkrieg, Cooper Rush continue his assault for Dak Prescott's job in a win over Washington, the 49ers bully Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and Raiders win their first game of the season vs. the freefalling Broncos.
Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125
The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
