Tampa, FL

NBC Chicago

Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
MUSIC
Entertainment
The FADER

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates

Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

NCT 127 Confirms Good Morning America Appearance Amid World Tour

NCT 127 is making the most out of its US stay amid the group's Neo City: The Link world tour. Live Nation has been preparing for the arrival of NCT 127 in the US as the group has two tour dates as part of its second world tour. The K-pop group will perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 6 and at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 13.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Behind the Scenes of The Killers at Madison Square Garden

“Everybody knows God made Saturday nights for rock ‘n’ roll.”  After having to cancel their planned tour in support of their 2020 album “Imploding the Mirage,” The Killers are finally back on the road with their long-awaited North American tour, having released another album in the meantime (2021’s “Pressure Machine”). The band made a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, and as frontman Brandon Flowers promised with the above sentiment, they were ready to put on a show.More from WWDBehind the Scenes of The Killers Show at Madison Square GardenThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's...
MUSIC

