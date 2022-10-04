Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew
The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates
Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour. The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023 coming to area: Schedule, dates, where to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the United States in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter will break out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Jeff Dunham to perform at Van Andel Arena on December 29
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s Still Not Canceled Tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Dunham will perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, December 29.
Bono returns to Nashville as part of 14-city book tour
The memoir by the artist, activist and U2 lead singer will be released on November 1 and is titled "SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story".
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates
Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
Amazon Music’s ‘La Nueva Pack’ honors legendary reggaetón stars Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel
Amazon Music continues supporting the Latino community through its Game Changers initiative. The platform recently debuted the first edition of La Nueva Pack, a new series of Amazon Originals compilations. In La Nueva Pack, talented emerging artists recreate some of the most important game-changing songs in urbano history. In...
SFGate
Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’
Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the...
epicstream.com
NCT 127 Confirms Good Morning America Appearance Amid World Tour
NCT 127 is making the most out of its US stay amid the group's Neo City: The Link world tour. Live Nation has been preparing for the arrival of NCT 127 in the US as the group has two tour dates as part of its second world tour. The K-pop group will perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 6 and at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 13.
'90s rap icon Cypress Hill plays Tampa Hard Rock on Sunday
DJ Lord will spin in Ybor City after the show.
TMZ.com
Johnny Depp Performs Concert In Front of His Lawyers From Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp is still super close with the lawyers who helped him defeat Amber Heard in court ... he made sure they were treated like royalty at his first U.S. concert since the trial. Johnny kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck Tuesday at The Anthem in Washington D.C....
Behind the Scenes of The Killers at Madison Square Garden
“Everybody knows God made Saturday nights for rock ‘n’ roll.” After having to cancel their planned tour in support of their 2020 album “Imploding the Mirage,” The Killers are finally back on the road with their long-awaited North American tour, having released another album in the meantime (2021’s “Pressure Machine”). The band made a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden over the weekend, and as frontman Brandon Flowers promised with the above sentiment, they were ready to put on a show.More from WWDBehind the Scenes of The Killers Show at Madison Square GardenThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's...
